The Major Players included in this report are as follows:
AkzoNobel N.V
BASF SE
PPG Industries Inc.
Arch Lonza
DuPont
Microban International Ltd.
The Dow Chemical Company
Axalta
The Sherwin-Williams Company
Sureshield Coatings Company
Nippon Paint Company Ltd
SKK
Bio Shield Tech
Biointeractions
Specialty Coating Systems
Global Anti-Microbial Coatings Market Report is characterized into the following segments:
Global Anti-Microbial Coatings Market By Type:
Copper
Others
Global Anti-Microbial Coatings Market By Application:
Indoor Air Quality
Medical/Healthcare
Construction
Food
Others
Global Anti-Microbial Coatings Market By Region:
North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)
Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year: 2020 to 2024
