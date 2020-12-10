Up-to-date market trends & analysis on “Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market 2020 & Forecast 2024″ highlights various industry aspects like Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) types, end-users, applications, new product launches. “The competitive landscape view in Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Industry, mergers & acquisitions, research, new technologies & upcoming Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) companies are profiled. The market size, latest business trends, government policies, & investment opportunities in Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Industry are covered. The key market dynamics segments present significant data on drivers, restraints & growth opportunities. Also, the Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) supply chain statistics, product demand, availability of raw materials and feasibility check is conducted. Furthermore, Porter’s Fiver Forces analysis highlights the inherent new competitors in the Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market, suppliers, traders, buyers, competitors, and more.

The pandemic impact on Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Industry verticals like growth rate, gross, margin, revenue, & growing Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) business strategies, adoption of new technologies are stipulated.

In addition, the Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Compound Annual Growth Rate forecast, Year-over-year, key strategies, sales channels are also presented in this report, next segment of the report focuses on Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Industry saturation analysis, risk analysis & mitigation. A comprehensive qualitative & quantitative analysis with current trends, technological growth in Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G), & pricing structure is offered.

The primary goal of this analysis is to include competitive analysis of leading Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) players with core strengths, potential customers, manufacturer profiles and competitive landscape.

The Major Players included in this report are as follows:

AC Propulsion

Corinex

Coritech

EnBW

Endesa

EnerDel

EV Grid

Hitachi

Next Energy

NRG Energy

PG&E

Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Report is characterized into the following segments:

Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market By Type:

Unidirectional V2G

Bidirectional V2G

Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market By Application:

Peak power sales

Spinning reserves

Base load power

Peak power as a form of direct load control (DLC)

Peak power to reduce demand charges

Reactive power

Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market By Region:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

(Note- If you want report specific to any country, we can also provide that)

Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020 to 2024

