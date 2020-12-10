Up-to-date market trends & analysis on “Global Artificial Grass Turf Market 2020 & Forecast 2024″ highlights various industry aspects like Artificial Grass Turf types, end-users, applications, new product launches. “The competitive landscape view in Artificial Grass Turf Industry, mergers & acquisitions, research, new technologies & upcoming Artificial Grass Turf companies are profiled. The market size, latest business trends, government policies, & investment opportunities in Artificial Grass Turf Industry are covered. The key market dynamics segments present significant data on drivers, restraints & growth opportunities. Also, the Artificial Grass Turf supply chain statistics, product demand, availability of raw materials and feasibility check is conducted. Furthermore, Porter’s Fiver Forces analysis highlights the inherent new competitors in the Artificial Grass Turf market, suppliers, traders, buyers, competitors, and more.

The pandemic impact on Artificial Grass Turf Industry verticals like growth rate, gross, margin, revenue, & growing Artificial Grass Turf business strategies, adoption of new technologies are stipulated.

In addition, the Artificial Grass Turf Compound Annual Growth Rate forecast, Year-over-year, key strategies, sales channels are also presented in this report, next segment of the report focuses on Artificial Grass Turf Industry saturation analysis, risk analysis & mitigation. A comprehensive qualitative & quantitative analysis with current trends, technological growth in Artificial Grass Turf, & pricing structure is offered.

The primary goal of this analysis is to include competitive analysis of leading Artificial Grass Turf players with core strengths, potential customers, manufacturer profiles and competitive landscape. The factors influencing the growth of the Artificial Grass Turf market, the supply chain, the price structure, and the import-export scenario are given. In the Artificial Grass Turf market report, different segments & sub-segments are addressed in a comprehensive way. The current market size & growth opportunities forecast are given.

The Major Players included in this report are as follows:

Ten Cate

Shaw Sports Turf

FieldTurf ( Tarkett)

CoCreation Grass

Polytan GmbH

Domo Sports Grass

ACT Global Sports

SIS Pitches

Limonta Sport

Edel Grass B.V.

Unisport-Saltex Oy

GreenVision / Mattex

Mondo S.p.A.

Juta

Condor Grass

Nurteks

Taishan

Victoria PLC

ForestGrass

Forbex

Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Report is characterized into the following segments:

Global Artificial Grass Turf Market By Type:

Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type

Tuft Grass 25 mm Type

Global Artificial Grass Turf Market By Application:

Contact Sports

Leisure

Landscaping

Non-contact Sports

Others

Global Artificial Grass Turf Market By Region:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020 to 2024

