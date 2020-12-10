Up-to-date market trends & analysis on “Global Artificial Grass Turf Market 2020 & Forecast 2024″ highlights various industry aspects like Artificial Grass Turf types, end-users, applications, new product launches. “The competitive landscape view in Artificial Grass Turf Industry, mergers & acquisitions, research, new technologies & upcoming Artificial Grass Turf companies are profiled. The market size, latest business trends, government policies, & investment opportunities in Artificial Grass Turf Industry are covered. The key market dynamics segments present significant data on drivers, restraints & growth opportunities. Also, the Artificial Grass Turf supply chain statistics, product demand, availability of raw materials and feasibility check is conducted. Furthermore, Porter’s Fiver Forces analysis highlights the inherent new competitors in the Artificial Grass Turf market, suppliers, traders, buyers, competitors, and more.
The pandemic impact on Artificial Grass Turf Industry verticals like growth rate, gross, margin, revenue, & growing Artificial Grass Turf business strategies, adoption of new technologies are stipulated.
In addition, the Artificial Grass Turf Compound Annual Growth Rate forecast, Year-over-year, key strategies, sales channels are also presented in this report, next segment of the report focuses on Artificial Grass Turf Industry saturation analysis, risk analysis & mitigation. A comprehensive qualitative & quantitative analysis with current trends, technological growth in Artificial Grass Turf, & pricing structure is offered.
The primary goal of this analysis is to include competitive analysis of leading Artificial Grass Turf players with core strengths, potential customers, manufacturer profiles and competitive landscape. The factors influencing the growth of the Artificial Grass Turf market, the supply chain, the price structure, and the import-export scenario are given. In the Artificial Grass Turf market report, different segments & sub-segments are addressed in a comprehensive way. The current market size & growth opportunities forecast are given.
The Major Players included in this report are as follows:
Ten Cate
Shaw Sports Turf
FieldTurf ( Tarkett)
CoCreation Grass
Polytan GmbH
Domo Sports Grass
ACT Global Sports
SIS Pitches
Limonta Sport
Edel Grass B.V.
Unisport-Saltex Oy
GreenVision / Mattex
Mondo S.p.A.
Juta
Condor Grass
Nurteks
Taishan
Victoria PLC
ForestGrass
Forbex
Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Report is characterized into the following segments:
Global Artificial Grass Turf Market By Type:
Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type
Tuft Grass 25 mm Type
Global Artificial Grass Turf Market By Application:
Contact Sports
Leisure
Landscaping
Non-contact Sports
Others
Global Artificial Grass Turf Market By Region:
North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)
Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year: 2020 to 2024
