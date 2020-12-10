C-DC Power Supply Adapter Market: Introduction
Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global AC-DC power supply adapter market. In terms of revenue, the global AC-DC power supply adapter market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global AC-DC power supply adapter market.
The global AC-DC power supply adapter market is broadly affected by several factors, including increasing demand for energy-efficient power supply devices, emerging telecommunication devices sector, and high investments in the global electrical & electronics (E&E) sector. The existence of gray market providing low-quality AC-DC power supply adapters may hamper the global market. The key application of AC-DC power supply adapters lies in home appliances, computer and laptops, mobile phones and wearables, consumer electronics devices, automobiles, and industrial products. Thus, rising demand for development of new electronic products is propelling the global market for AC-DC power supply adapters.
AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market: Dynamics
In the current era of new and innovative telecommunication devices, usage of mobile devices and other rechargeable electric and electronic products is increasing widely. This is driving the manufacture and supply of AC-DC power supply adapters in the domestic as well as international market. AC-DC power supply adapters are used in a wide variety of applications such as home appliances, computer and laptops, mobile phones and wearables, consumer electronics devices, and automobiles. As the demand for all these products is increasing, the production and supply of AC-DC power supply adapters is also rising. This is expected to be a prominent factor propelling the global AC-DC power supply adapter market during the forecast period.
The term ‘gray market’ refers to trade of commodities through distribution channels that are not authorized by the original manufacturer or trademark proprietor. Local manufacturers use trademarks, branding, logo, software, or any other intellectual property of established brands without their consent in a manner to make purchasers believe that they are buying original products. These counterfeit products are of inferior quality and they are typically offered at a much lower price than that of the genuine products. These local manufacturers are fulfilling the demand adequately and increasing the local product supply in the international market. Since AC-DC power supply adapters are made with low-quality material, the end-products obtained are of low quality. This factor is negatively affecting the global market for AC-DC power supply adapters.
AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market: Prominent Regions
The U.S. holds a leading share of the North America AC-DC power supply adapter market. The market in the country is expected to expand at a moderate rate during the forecast period. The U.S. witnesses high availability of technologically advanced products and thereby, high rate of adoption of mobile phones and wearable devices along with home appliances. India is expected to be the most rapidly growing economy in the Asia Pacific region in the next few years. India has large population and presence of a large number of consumers, resulting in high adoption of mobile phones and wearable devices, wherein AC-DC power supply adapters are used. EU5, which consists of the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, holds the maximum share of the Europe power supply adapter market, owing to strong growth of industrial electronics, industrial, and automotive sectors in these countries.
AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market: Key Players
Key players operating in the global AC-DC power supply adapter market are Advantech Co., Ltd., B&B Electronics, B&K Precision Corporation, Delta Electronics, Inc., ETA-USA, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., MEAN WELL Enterprises Co., Ltd., Microchip Technology Inc., Motorola, Inc., Murata Power Solutions, Phoenix Contact, Renesas Electronics, and TDK-Lambda Corporation.
Global AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market: Segmentation
AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market, by Application
- Home Appliances
- Computers & Laptops
- Mobile Phones & Wearables
- Consumer Electronics
- Automotive
- Industrial Products
- Others
AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- U.K.
- Italy
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Japan
- China
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
