Up-to-date market trends & analysis on “Global Last Mile Delivery Market 2020 & Forecast 2024″ highlights various industry aspects like Last Mile Delivery types, end-users, applications, new product launches. “The competitive landscape view in Last Mile Delivery Industry, mergers & acquisitions, research, new technologies & upcoming Last Mile Delivery companies are profiled. The market size, latest business trends, government policies, & investment opportunities in Last Mile Delivery Industry are covered. The key market dynamics segments present significant data on drivers, restraints & growth opportunities. Also, the Last Mile Delivery supply chain statistics, product demand, availability of raw materials and feasibility check is conducted. Furthermore, Porter’s Fiver Forces analysis highlights the inherent new competitors in the Last Mile Delivery market, suppliers, traders, buyers, competitors, and more.
The pandemic impact on Last Mile Delivery Industry verticals like growth rate, gross, margin, revenue, & growing Last Mile Delivery business strategies, adoption of new technologies are stipulated.
In addition, the Last Mile Delivery Compound Annual Growth Rate forecast, Year-over-year, key strategies, sales channels are also presented in this report, next segment of the report focuses on Last Mile Delivery Industry saturation analysis, risk analysis & mitigation. A comprehensive qualitative & quantitative analysis with current trends, technological growth in Last Mile Delivery , & pricing structure is offered.
The primary goal of this analysis is to include competitive analysis of leading Last Mile Delivery players with core strengths, potential customers, manufacturer profiles and competitive landscape. The factors influencing the growth of the Last Mile Delivery market, the supply chain, the price structure, and the import-export scenario are given. In the Last Mile Delivery market report, different segments & sub-segments are addressed in a comprehensive way. The current market size & growth opportunities forecast are given.
The Major Players included in this report are as follows:
UPS Supply Chain Solutions
DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding
FedEx
Kuehne + Nagel
SF Express
XPO Logistics
DB Schenker Logistics
Nippon Express
GEODIS
CEVA Logistics
J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS)
Agility
China POST
Hitachi Transport System
DSV
YTO Express
Panalpina
Toll Holdings
Expeditors International of Washington
GEFCO
ZTO Express
STO Express
Dachser
C.H. Robinson Worldwide
Sinotrans
Yusen Logistics
Global Last Mile Delivery Market Report is characterized into the following segments:
Global Last Mile Delivery Market By Type:
B2C
B2B
Global Last Mile Delivery Market By Application:
3C Products
Fresh Products
Others
Global Last Mile Delivery Market By Region:
North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)
Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year: 2020 to 2024
