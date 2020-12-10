Up-to-date market trends & analysis on “Global Welding Equipment Market 2020 & Forecast 2024″ highlights various industry aspects like Welding Equipment types, end-users, applications, new product launches. “The competitive landscape view in Welding Equipment Industry, mergers & acquisitions, research, new technologies & upcoming Welding Equipment companies are profiled. The market size, latest business trends, government policies, & investment opportunities in Welding Equipment Industry are covered. The key market dynamics segments present significant data on drivers, restraints & growth opportunities. Also, the Welding Equipment supply chain statistics, product demand, availability of raw materials and feasibility check is conducted. Furthermore, Porter’s Fiver Forces analysis highlights the inherent new competitors in the Welding Equipment market, suppliers, traders, buyers, competitors, and more.

The Major Players included in this report are as follows:

Lincoln Electric

Colfax

Illinois Tool Works

Kobe Steel

Fronius International

Air Liquide

Panasonic Welding Systems

Nelson Stud Welding

Obara

Daihen

Jasic Technology

Nimak

Riland

Telwin

EWM

Hugong

Kokuho

Arc Machines

Denyo

Timewelder

Aotai Electric

Koike Aronson

Aitel Welder

Taylor-Winfield Technologies

Global Welding Equipment Market Report is characterized into the following segments:

Global Welding Equipment Market By Type:

Arc Welding

Resistance Welding

Global Welding Equipment Market By Application:

Automotive

Heavy Equipment

Aerospace

Electronics, Medical, Precision Instruments

Energy and Chemical

Global Welding Equipment Market By Region:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020 to 2024

