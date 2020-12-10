The company will Host Toy Giveaway for Kids, Give Out Turkeys to First-Responders, Law Enforcement, and Veterans as well as Meals to Homeless and People Affected by COVID-19

San Diego, California – December 9, 2020 – San Diego Community Assist(SDCA) is pleased to announcethat they will be hosting a toy giveaway on December 21st, where they will be giving out 500 toys to children. Further, on December 22nd they will also be giving out 500 turkeys to veterans, first responders, law enforcement, and giving out 500 meals to the homeless and people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The holiday season will be a little bit lighter this year, thanks to the organizers’ efforts of this year’s toy drive and food giveaway to benefit the kids and the San Diego Community. The location for both events will be disclosed at a later time. If you wish to assist with the event please goto their gofundme page at https://gf.me/u/zbrrcs to donate.

San Diego Community Assist emphasizes giving back to the community, shown by the many toys already donated. They are composed of an incredible team that is dedicated and committed to helping those in need led by founder Xavier Mitchell.

Just recently, the organization conducted a Thanksgiving Food Drive and Turkey Giveaway on November 24th and November 25th. They raised funds and gave 500 turkeys and hams to police officers and first-responders, as well as 1,500 meals to homeless and COVID impacted people. This Christmas, they will continue spreading the giving spirit by giving out toys to children in need.

For Donations visit: https://gf.me/u/zbrrcs

According to SDCA founder, Xavier Mitchell, “Sharing has become a crucial part of most holiday traditions. That’s how San Diego Community Assist celebrates with the community, and we are extremely grateful for that. The donation of toys and the food drive will brighten the Christmas season for so many children and adults who won’t otherwise be able to rejoice.”

San Diego Community Assist knows that many generous people in the community are up to rise to the occasion of giving. However, the need is even higher than any year in the past due to the coronavirus pandemic. The organization encourages everybody to get their extended family or friends involved, get their neighbors involved, and do something good for the holiday season.