The Major Players included in this report are as follows:

Zahid Tractor and Heavy Machinery

Al-Iman for Contracting & Trading

Kanoo Machinery

Peax Equipment Rental

Byrne Equipment Rental

Al Faris

ISDC Rental Company

Bin Quraya Rental

Hertz Equipment Rental Corporation

Al Walid Equipment Rental

Global Forklift Rental Market Report is characterized into the following segments:

Global Forklift Rental Market By Type:

1–3.5 Tons

3.5–10 Tons

Above 10 Tons

Global Forklift Rental Market By Application:

Construction

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Food & Beverages

Chemical Industry

Other

Global Forklift Rental Market By Region:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020 to 2024

