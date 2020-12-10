Up-to-date market trends & analysis on “Global IoT Market 2020 & Forecast 2026″ highlights various industry aspects like IoT types, end-users, applications, new product launches. “The competitive landscape view in IoT Industry, mergers & acquisitions, research, new technologies & upcoming IoT companies are profiled. The market size, latest business trends, government policies, & investment opportunities in IoT Industry are covered. The key market dynamics segments present significant data on drivers, restraints & growth opportunities. Also, the IoT supply chain statistics, product demand, availability of raw materials and feasibility check is conducted. Furthermore, Porter’s Fiver Forces analysis highlights the inherent new competitors in the IoT market, suppliers, traders, buyers, competitors, and more.

The pandemic impact on IoT Industry verticals like growth rate, gross, margin, revenue, & growing IoT business strategies, adoption of new technologies are stipulated.

In addition, the IoT Compound Annual Growth Rate forecast, Year-over-year, key strategies, sales channels are also presented in this report, next segment of the report focuses on IoT Industry saturation analysis, risk analysis & mitigation. A comprehensive qualitative & quantitative analysis with current trends, technological growth in IoT, & pricing structure is offered.

The primary goal of this analysis is to include competitive analysis of leading IoT players with core strengths, potential customers, manufacturer profiles and competitive landscape. The factors influencing the growth of the IoT market, the supply chain, the price structure, and the import-export scenario are given. In the IoT market report, different segments & sub-segments are addressed in a comprehensive way. The current market size & growth opportunities forecast are given.

The Major Players included in this report are as follows:

Microsoft Corporation

General Electric

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Intel Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Amazon Web Services

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

PTC Inc.

Google Inc.

International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation

Bosch Software Innovation GMBH

Global IoT Market Report is characterized into the following segments:

Global IoT Market By Application:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

IT & Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Connected Logistics

Others

Global IoT Market By Type:

Software

Hardware

Services

Platform

Others

Global IoT Market By Region:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020 to 2026

