The Major Players included in this report are as follows:

FILSON

United States Luggage Company

Golla

Brenthaven

DICOTA

Kensington Computer Products Group

ELECOM

Wenger (Swissgear)

OGIO

CHROME INDUSTRIES

Crumpler

Belkin International

Targus

Samsonite International

Sanwa Supply

Global Laptop Bags and Cases Market Report is characterized into the following segments:

Global Laptop Bags and Cases Market By Application:

Business Person

Student Groups

Others

Global Laptop Bags and Cases Market By Type:

Carry-On

Travel Pro

Suitcases

Global Laptop Bags and Cases Market By Region:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

(Note- If you want report specific to any country, we can also provide that)

Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020 to 2026

