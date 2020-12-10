Up-to-date market trends & analysis on “Global Precision Viticulture Market 2020 & Forecast 2026″ highlights various industry aspects like Precision Viticulture types, end-users, applications, new product launches. “The competitive landscape view in Precision Viticulture Industry, mergers & acquisitions, research, new technologies & upcoming Precision Viticulture companies are profiled. The market size, latest business trends, government policies, & investment opportunities in Precision Viticulture Industry are covered. The key market dynamics segments present significant data on drivers, restraints & growth opportunities. Also, the Precision Viticulture supply chain statistics, product demand, availability of raw materials and feasibility check is conducted. Furthermore, Porter’s Fiver Forces analysis highlights the inherent new competitors in the Precision Viticulture market, suppliers, traders, buyers, competitors, and more.

The pandemic impact on Precision Viticulture Industry verticals like growth rate, gross, margin, revenue, & growing Precision Viticulture business strategies, adoption of new technologies are stipulated.

In addition, the Precision Viticulture Compound Annual Growth Rate forecast, Year-over-year, key strategies, sales channels are also presented in this report, next segment of the report focuses on Precision Viticulture Industry saturation analysis, risk analysis & mitigation. A comprehensive qualitative & quantitative analysis with current trends, technological growth in Precision Viticulture, & pricing structure is offered.

The primary goal of this analysis is to include competitive analysis of leading Precision Viticulture players with core strengths, potential customers, manufacturer profiles and competitive landscape. The factors influencing the growth of the Precision Viticulture market, the supply chain, the price structure, and the import-export scenario are given. In the Precision Viticulture market report, different segments & sub-segments are addressed in a comprehensive way. The current market size & growth opportunities forecast are given.

The Major Players included in this report are as follows:

Integrated Precision Viticulture

Tecnovict

AG Leader Technology

Teejet Technologies

BLADESCAPE

Deveron UAS

VINBOT

AHA Viticulture

Terranis

Ateknea Solutions

Tracmap

Topcon

Quantislabs

Groupe ICV

Precision Vine

Kim

SmartVineyard

John Deere

Trimble

Global Precision Viticulture Market Report is characterized into the following segments:

Global Precision Viticulture Market By Application:

Yield Monitoring

Field Mapping

Weather Tracking & Forecasting

Global Precision Viticulture Market By Type:

Guidance Systems

Remote Sensing

VRT

Global Precision Viticulture Market By Region:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020 to 2026

