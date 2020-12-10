Up-to-date market trends & analysis on “Global Luxury Hotel Market 2020 & Forecast 2026″ highlights various industry aspects like Luxury Hotel types, end-users, applications, new product launches. “The competitive landscape view in Luxury Hotel Industry, mergers & acquisitions, research, new technologies & upcoming Luxury Hotel companies are profiled. The market size, latest business trends, government policies, & investment opportunities in Luxury Hotel Industry are covered. The key market dynamics segments present significant data on drivers, restraints & growth opportunities. Also, the Luxury Hotel supply chain statistics, product demand, availability of raw materials and feasibility check is conducted. Furthermore, Porter’s Fiver Forces analysis highlights the inherent new competitors in the Luxury Hotel market, suppliers, traders, buyers, competitors, and more.

The Major Players included in this report are as follows:

Taj Hotels

Amanbagh

Bayan Tree

Mandarin Oriental

InterContinental

Peninsula Hotels

MövenpickHotels & Resorts

Marriott International

Aman

Four Seasons

Jumirah

Oberoi

Rosewood

Global Luxury Hotel Market Report is characterized into the following segments:

Global Luxury Hotel Market By Application:

Room

F&B

SPA

Others

Global Luxury Hotel Market By Type:

Business Hotels

Suite Hotels

Resorts

Global Luxury Hotel Market By Region:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020 to 2026

