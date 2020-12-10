Water Purifier Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global water purifier market. In terms of revenue, the global water purifier market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~ 9% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which, TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in the water purifier market report.

Water purifiers help in removing bacterial contaminants and viruses from water and make it safe for drinking. Most water purifiers nowadays provide complete purification systems, which also include water filters and softeners. The demand for reverse osmosis water purifiers is increasing due to their more efficient purification technology in removing water impurities.

In this market report, TMR predicts that the demand for water purifiers will increase in Asia Pacific. This is due to the growth in the population in the region, rising awareness about usage of safe drinking water, and increasing number of global players in the region.

Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=23927

However, low penetration in rural areas is one of the key restraining factors in the growth of the water purifier market. Lack of awareness, usage of substitutes, reluctance to buy water purifiers due to cost, etc., are some of the prime reasons for the low penetration of water purifiers in rural markets. Additionally, manufacturers incur huge capital costs in providing water purifiers at affordable prices in rural areas. This restrains many manufacturers from entering rural markets.

However, regions such as the Middle East & Africa, South America, and Asia Pacific offer tremendous growth opportunities for the growth of the water purifier market. Many countries in these regions have scarce water resources. Hence, the demand for water purifiers is anticipated to rise during the coming years. Additionally, the governments of different countries in these regions are taking initiatives by partnering with manufacturers to help them increase their geographical presence. This is one of the key business opportunities for the growth of the water purifier market.

Request For Covid19 Impact Analysis Across Industries And Markets @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=23927

Water Purifier Market: Prominent Regions

Asia Pacific is estimated to show prominent growth in the water purifier market, owing to factors such as increasing population, and rising water-borne diseases, coupled with advent of emerging players in the region.

Currently, North America dominates the water purifier market, followed by Europe. This is due to the presence of key manufacturers and research and development initiatives in these regions. Geographical conditions also impact the demand for water purifiers, as these regions have hard water.

Water Purifier Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global water purifier market include A.O. Smith Corporation, Aquatech, BWT Aktiengesellschaft, Brita GmbH, Coway Co., Culligan International Company, EcoWater Systems LLC., Eureka Forbes Limited, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, GE Appliances, Ion Exchange LLC, Kaz USA, Inc., KENT RO Systems Limited, Kinetico Inc., LG Electronics, Mitsubishi Rayon Cleansui Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Pentair Plc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Tata Chemicals Ltd., Unilever N.V., and Whirlpool Corporation.

Global Water Purifier Market by Technology Type

Gravity Purifiers

RO Purifiers

UV Purifiers

Sediment Filters

Water Softeners

Others

Global Water Purifier Market by Mode of Operation

Pitcher Filters

Under Sink Filters

Shower Filters

Faucet Mounts

Water Dispensers

Replacement Filters

Countertops

Whole Houses

Others

Global Water Purifier Market by End User

Industrial (Drinking, Water Treatment)

Commercial (Hotels, Restaurants, Offices, Others)

Households

Global Water Purifier Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We have an experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR Syndicated Research report covers a different sector — such as pharmaceuticals, chemical, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, our syndicated reports thrive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/