The Major Players included in this report are as follows:

OXO

Cork Pops

Hahn

Lucky Shot

Ikea

Vacu Vin

Marks and Spencer

Boelter Brands

Brabantia

Pulltaps

Campagnolo

Global Corkscrew Market Report is characterized into the following segments:

Global Corkscrew Market By Application:

Wine Bottles

Beer Bottles

Other Bottles

Global Corkscrew Market By Type:

Basic Corkscrew

Wing Corkscrew

Lever Corkscrew

Mounted Corkscrew

Others

Global Corkscrew Market By Region:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020 to 2026

