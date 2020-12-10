Up-to-date market trends & analysis on “Global Augmented Reality Gaming Market 2020 & Forecast 2026″ highlights various industry aspects like Augmented Reality Gaming types, end-users, applications, new product launches. “The competitive landscape view in Augmented Reality Gaming Industry, mergers & acquisitions, research, new technologies & upcoming Augmented Reality Gaming companies are profiled. The market size, latest business trends, government policies, & investment opportunities in Augmented Reality Gaming Industry are covered. The key market dynamics segments present significant data on drivers, restraints & growth opportunities. Also, the Augmented Reality Gaming supply chain statistics, product demand, availability of raw materials and feasibility check is conducted. Furthermore, Porter’s Fiver Forces analysis highlights the inherent new competitors in the Augmented Reality Gaming market, suppliers, traders, buyers, competitors, and more.

The Major Players included in this report are as follows:

Wikitude

Catchoom

Zappar

Total Immersion

Qualcomm

Augmented Pixels

Infinity Augmented Reality

Blippar

Metaio

VividWorks

Aurasma

Global Augmented Reality Gaming Market Report is characterized into the following segments:

Global Augmented Reality Gaming Market By Application:

Racing Games

Adventure Games

Fighting Games

Shooting Games

Mystery Thriller Games

Puzzle Games

Science Fiction Games

Others

Global Augmented Reality Gaming Market By Type:

Mobiles

HMDs

Smart Glasses

Global Augmented Reality Gaming Market By Region:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020 to 2026

