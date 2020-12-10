On the geographical front, automotive interior materials market in North America will account for 15% of the global industry share by the end of the forecast time period. This can be ascribed to the fact that the region houses a well-established automotive industry. The presence of top-class manufacturing facilities along with key automobile manufacturers is largely contributing towards regional automotive industry growth.

Get sample copy of this research [email protected] https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/2086

Automotive interior materials market is likely to witness exponential growth over the forecast time period owing to the increase in demand for automobiles. This may be credited to the increasing consumer disposable incomes and rising purchase parity, which is making automobile sales more commonplace than ever before. In consequence, automakers have been working toward enhancing automotive interiors, and have been engaged in several strategic measures, which is expected to stimulate market growth in the years to come.

Citing an instance, in March 2020, Sage Automotive Interiors, a leading provider of automotive interior materials, reportedly signed an agreement to buy Adient’s automotive fabric business for nearly $175 million. The key goal was to expand capacity and capability for automotive interior products across the European market. Such acquisitions are expected to create new revenue opportunities for the market players, thereby strengthening the company’s position in the industry.

In terms of material, leather upholstery segment is slated to witness more than 3.5% CAGR through the forecast time period owing to its wide usage in premium vehicles. Customization of vehicles is likely to boost the material sales since manufacturers provide numerous customizable leather options in their product portfolios. Furthermore, automotive interior materials market is projected to witness lucrative growth owing to the shifting consumer inclinations towards personalization with customized interior and leather modification.

Moreover, surging vehicle customization activities and rise in demand for luxury and sports cars across the region will further drive the requirement for automotive interior materials. Citing an instance, in August 2020, as per reports the next-gen sports cars namely Toyota 86 and Subaru BRZ are soon to enter the automotive market by 2022. With new and advanced features these sports cars expected to be powered by a 260-hp turbocharged flat-four along with a standard six-speed manual transmission.

Hexcel Corporation, Trinseo S.A., Covestro AG, UFP Technologies, BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Continental AG, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Borealis AG Toray Industries, Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Stahl Holdings B.V., Huntsman International, Arkema, and Sumitomo Chemical Company among many others are some of the key players operating in the automotive interior materials market.

Get this report Customized to your [email protected] https://www.decresearch.com/roc/2086

Some Point Form TOC:

Chapter 4. Automotive Interior Materials Market, By Material

4.1. Global automotive interior materials market material insights

4.2. Plastics

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

4.2.3. Thermoplastics

4.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

4.2.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

4.2.4. Thermosets

4.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

4.2.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

4.3. Composites

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

4.3.3. Glass fiber

4.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

4.3.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

4.3.4. Carbon fiber

4.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

4.3.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

4.3.5. Natural fiber

4.3.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

4.3.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

4.4. Fabrics

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

4.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

4.5. Leathers

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

4.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

4.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @

https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/automotive-interior-material-market

Browse More Report:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/worldwide-automotive-decorative-exterior-trim-market-forecasts-on-regional-growth-industry-players-and-more-2020-12-10

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/europe-inland-waterways-vessel-market-share-research-by-applications-and-regions-for-2017-2024-2020-12-10