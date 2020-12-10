Up-to-date market trends & analysis on “Global Space Components Market 2020 & Forecast 2026″ highlights various industry aspects like Space Components types, end-users, applications, new product launches. “The competitive landscape view in Space Components Industry, mergers & acquisitions, research, new technologies & upcoming Space Components companies are profiled. The market size, latest business trends, government policies, & investment opportunities in Space Components Industry are covered. The key market dynamics segments present significant data on drivers, restraints & growth opportunities. Also, the Space Components supply chain statistics, product demand, availability of raw materials and feasibility check is conducted. Furthermore, Porter’s Fiver Forces analysis highlights the inherent new competitors in the Space Components market, suppliers, traders, buyers, competitors, and more.

The Major Players included in this report are as follows:

Orbital Sciences

B/E Aerospace

Northrop Grumman

ALCOA Inc

Harris Corp

Precision Castparts

General Electric

Ducommun, Inc.

Alliant Techsystems

Leonardo

Airbus

Rockwell Collins

Thales

General Dynamics

Honeywell

United Technologies

GenCorp, Inc.

Essex Corporation

TransDigm Group

SpaceX

Advanced Space

Teledyne Technologies

ORBCOMM Inc

Boeing

Astrotech Corp

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

LMI Aerospace Inc.

Orbit International

Moog Inc

Lockheed Martin

Global Space Components Market Report is characterized into the following segments:

Global Space Components Market By Application:

Military Use

Civil Use

Global Space Components Market By Type:

Spacecraft Panels

Bus Structures

Precision Optical Structures

Deployable Structural Systems and Mechanisms

Solar Arrays

Antenna Reflectors

Propulsion Tanks

Global Space Components Market By Region:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

(Note- If you want report specific to any country, we can also provide that)

Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020 to 2026

