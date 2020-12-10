Up-to-date market trends & analysis on “Global Slurry Pumps Market 2020 & Forecast 2026″ highlights various industry aspects like Slurry Pumps types, end-users, applications, new product launches. “The competitive landscape view in Slurry Pumps Industry, mergers & acquisitions, research, new technologies & upcoming Slurry Pumps companies are profiled. The market size, latest business trends, government policies, & investment opportunities in Slurry Pumps Industry are covered. The key market dynamics segments present significant data on drivers, restraints & growth opportunities. Also, the Slurry Pumps supply chain statistics, product demand, availability of raw materials and feasibility check is conducted. Furthermore, Porter’s Fiver Forces analysis highlights the inherent new competitors in the Slurry Pumps market, suppliers, traders, buyers, competitors, and more.

The Major Players included in this report are as follows:

EBARA Pumps

Libra Fluid Equipment

Schurco Slurry

Flowserve

Keystone Pumps

ITT Goulds Pumps

Weir

Xylem Water Solutions

Metso Minerals

Multotec

KSB

Grindex

Global Slurry Pumps Market Report is characterized into the following segments:

Global Slurry Pumps Market By Application:

Chemical Industry

Mining and Mineral Industry

Paper and Pulp Industry

Metallurgical Industry

Construction Industry

Power Generation Industry

Global Slurry Pumps Market By Type:

Vertical Slurry Pumps

Horizontal Slurry Pumps

Global Slurry Pumps Market By Region:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

(Note- If you want report specific to any country, we can also provide that)

Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020 to 2026

