The Major Players included in this report are as follows:

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Siemens AG

Telkom SA

Johnson Controls

Crestron Electronics

Lutron Electronics

Schneider Electric

Cisco Systems

ABB Ltd

Honeywell International

Global IoT at Workplace Market Report is characterized into the following segments:

Global IoT at Workplace Market By Application:

Commercial

Industrial

Other

Global IoT at Workplace Market By Type:

Smart Lighting

Security & Access Control

Energy Management Systems (EMS)

HVAC Control Systems

Audio-Video Conferencing Systems

Other

Global IoT at Workplace Market By Region:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020 to 2026

