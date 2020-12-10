Value-Added Services (VAS) refer to the non-core business services offered in the telecommunications sector. All services except standard and voice calls and fax communications are measured as VAS. The VAS services are offered by mobile network providers or by third-party VAS vendors. VAS is widely used in any service industry, for services available at little or no cost, to promote their primary business. The rapidly increasing digital media consumption and the rising number of smartphones using high-speed internet services will create new opportunities for market growth in upcoming years. According to AMA, the Global Value Added Services (VAS) market is expected to see growth rate of 10.29%.

Some of the key players profiled in the report are America Movil (United States), Apple (United States), At&T (United States), Canvasm Technologies (India), EE (United Kingdom), Etisalat (United Arab Emirates), Gemalto (France), Google (United States), Huawei (Japan), Intersec (United Arab Emirates), Jinny Software (United States), Mahindra Comviva (India), Ntt Docomo Inc.(Japan), OnMobile Global Limited (United States), Opencode Systems (Bulgaria), Spice Vas Africa (Ghana), Sprint Nextel (United States), Tapjoy (United States), Vormetric (United States) and One97 Communication (India). Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like CALLUP (Israel), China Mobile (China), Vodafone (United Kingdom), Telkom SA SOC Limited (South Africa), Virgin Mobile (United Kingdom) and Blue Label Telecoms (South Africa).

Value Added Services (VAS) Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide Value Added Services (VAS) industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the Value Added Services (VAS) producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of 2020-2025 worldwide Value Added Services (VAS) Market covering extremely significant parameters.

Demand Of Connectivity And Portability

Rising Number Of Third-party VAS Vendors

Demand For Continuous Financial Information Updating

Trend Shift From Voice To Data Services

Cost Associated With Value Added Services (VAS)

Adoption Of Several Mobile Applications

Rapidly Increasing Internet Users

Increasing Penetration OF 3G/4G/5G Services

Security And Privacy Concerns

The Global Value Added Services (VAS) Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below: by Type (Short Messaging Service (SMS), Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS), Location Based Services, Email & Instant Messaging (IM), Mobile Money, Mobile Advertising, Mobile Infotainment), Application (BFSI, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, Education, Retail, Government, Telecom & IT, Others), VAS Delivery Channels (Web, Mobile App, Kiosks, Others), Component (Solutions {Mobile Financial, Customer Value And Retention, Mobile Lifestyle}, Services {Professional, Managed}), VAS Platforms (Integrated Platforms, Content Aggregation & Content, Delivery Platforms, VAS Development Platforms, Others)

This research report represents a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the Global Value Added Services (VAS) Market. Furthermore, it offers massive data relating to recent trends, technological, advancements, tools, and methodologies. The research report analyzes the Global Value Added Services (VAS) Market in a detailed and concise manner for better insights into the businesses.

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.) North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

(United States, Mexico & Canada) South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.) Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



The research study has taken the help of graphical presentation techniques such as infographics, charts, tables, and pictures. It provides guidelines for both established players and new entrants in the Global Value Added Services (VAS) Market.

The detailed elaboration of the Global Value Added Services (VAS) Market has been provided by applying industry analysis techniques such as SWOT and Porter’s five-technique. Collectively, this research report offers a reliable evaluation of the global market to present the overall framework of businesses.

Chapter 1 to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Value Added Services (VAS) Market;

Chapter 2 to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Value Added Services (VAS) Market;

Chapter 3 to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Value Added Services (VAS) market share 2020;

Chapter 4 to display the regional analysis of Global Value Added Services (VAS) Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022;

Chapter 5, 6, 7 to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions;

Chapter 8 and 9 to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis;

Chapter 10 and 11 to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026

Chapter 12 to show Value Added Services (VAS) Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2020 to 2025;

Chapter 13, 14 & 15 to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Value Added Services (VAS) market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

