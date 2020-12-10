Moving Services provide assistance to people and businesses in moving their goods from one place to another. There considerable growth in the number of employees traveling abroad where the need for the moving services is vital. The moving services also help selling an existing home, costs incurred house hunting, temporary housing if necessary and all travel costs by the employee and family to the new location. Due to the factors such as adequate overseas employment and emigration of the United States citizens abroad the market is expected to grow over the coming years.

Key Players in This Report Include,

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Atlas Van Lines (United States), Arpin Van Lines (United States), Bekins Van Lines, Inc. (United States), Mayflower Transit, LLC (United States), United Van Lines (United States), Wheaton World Wide Moving (United States), U-Pack (India), Armstrong Relocation (United States), Beltmann Group Incorporated (United States), Coleman American Moving Services (United States), Corrigan Moving Systems (United States), Daryl Flood Relocation & Logistics (United States), Ford Storage and Moving Company (United States), Fidelity Moving and Storage (United States), Mergenthaler Transfer and Storage Co. (United States), New World Van Lines (United States), Palmer Moving & Storage (United States), Tri Star Freight System (United States), Planes Moving and Storage (United States) and JK Moving & Storage, Inc. (United States).

Today’s competitive environment technology is biggest enabler, one of the latest technology gaining momentum is the adoption of Mobil POS (Point of sales). Mobile POS is committed wireless device that performs the functions of cash register or electronic point of sale terminal wirelessly. For instance in May 2019 according to Statista China’s Mobile POS adoption beats all other countries more than half billion of users. The ordinary Chinese consumer is projected to spend around US$1,100 with payment apps in 2019, compared to more than US$2,400 in the UK and almost US$3,000 in the U.S. forming a leapfrog effect where businesses moved directly from cash to payment apps. Increasing globalization and growing retail sector are among the primary factors of the supplementing the growth of the Mobile POS in the market.

Growth Drivers

Increase in the Number of Renters Globally

Increase in the Employment Relocation rate

Market Trends

Implementation of CRM and Engagement Analytics in Moving Industries

Roadblocks

High Costs Involved with Relocation Services

Opportunities

Increasing Emigration of the Citizens Abroad

Hassle Free Shifting to New Places

Challenges

Eliminating Moving Scams

The Global Moving Services Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below: by Type (Corporate, Residential, Military and Government), Application (Commercial, Personal), Services (Packing Services, Moving Services, Storage Services, Other)

The Global Moving Services Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below: by Type (Corporate, Residential, Military and Government), Application (Commercial, Personal), Services (Packing Services, Moving Services, Storage Services, Other)

Regions Covered in the Moving Services Market:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.) North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

(United States, Mexico & Canada) South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.) Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



The research study has taken the help of graphical presentation techniques such as infographics, charts, tables, and pictures.

The detailed elaboration of the Global Moving Services Market has been provided by applying industry analysis techniques such as SWOT and Porter's five-technique.

