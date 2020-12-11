According to The Insight Partners market research study titled “Dental Practice Management Software Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Delivery Mode and Component”. The global dental practice management software market is expected to reach US$ 4,299.60 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,721.00 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.2% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global dental practice management software market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global dental practice management software market, based on delivery mode was segmented as, into web-based delivery mode, cloud-based delivery mode and on-premise delivery mode. In 2018, the web-based delivery mode held the largest share of the market, by delivery mode. However, the cloud-based delivery mode segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Cloud-based delivery mode helps in providing easy access for dental practices such as, appointments, insurance as well as payment for the dental services taken. In addition, it covers every step of the patient journey from appointment scheduling to sending out reminders, and offers advanced tools for business reporting.

The major players operating in the dental practice management software market include, Carestream Dental, LLC., Curve Dental, Inc., Datacon Dental Systems, Epic Systems Corporation, DentiMax, Henry Schein, Inc., Patterson Dental Supply, Inc., Gaargle Solutions Inc., NXGN Management, LLC, and Compudent Systems Inc.

Product launches have been an essential strategy adopted by the industry players in the dental practice management software market. For instance, during March, 2019, Carestream Dental pre-launched its first comprehensive cloud dental care management solution in Europe at the International Dental Show 2019. The new care management platform is the only cloud service that combines powerful cloud imaging, focused workflow, intuitive design and easy access to patient data through which dental professionals can manage patient care.

The market for dental practice management software is expected to grow, owing to factors such as rising prevalence of dental diseases, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and growing geriatric population. In addition, innovative cloud-based practice management solutions is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Europe is the second largest growing geographic market and is expected to be the second largest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The region has witnessed several technological advancements in the field of healthcare by the incorporating of digital means. The growth is driven by the factors such as, rising acceptance of advanced dental technologies as well as the rising investment made by the government bodies for the growth of the dental industry.

Report Scope:

This report is a business analysis that examines market trends for Dental Practice Management Software. The report includes sections on the following topics

Current prevalence of Dental Practice Management Software, trend analysis and factors influencing future incidence.

Market analysis by treatment type, including annual incidence and trend analysis.

Risk factors and other drivers that may impact the future incidence of Dental Practice Management Software.

Review of the major market opportunities by identifying specific high-growth and emerging market opportunities.

Market share and information on key market players.

Analysis and forecast of the revenues for Dental Practice Management Software for the global market, major market subsegments subdivided by geographic region and further, by selected country.

Detailed review of the current products, their indications for all identified market segments.

Profile of the individual market subsegments within the major market segments analyzed and the distinguishing features of each of the market subsegments.

Report Includes:

Detailed overview of the Dental Practice Management Software and corresponding global markets

Country specific data and analysis for France, Germany, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, India, China, Japan, United States, Canada, Middle East and Africa

Evaluation of market dynamics with a focus on increasing prevalence of Dental Practice Management Software cases, technological advancements

A look into regulatory environment, new products launces and technological advancements, and current strategies within the market

