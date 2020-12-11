The market research report titled “Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market to Surpass Valuation of US$ XX Billion By 2025 – Fact.MR” and published by Fact.MR provides an insightful comprehension about the growth aspects, dynamics, and working of the global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market. The report entails details about the market with data collected over the years with its wide-ranging analysis. It also comprises the competitive landscape within the market together with a detailed evaluation of the leading players within the global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market.

The study on the Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Research offers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like opportunities, drivers, trends, and the challenges. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic aspects which can be predicted to shape the rise of the Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

In addition, it sheds light on the profiles of the key vendors/manufacturers comprising thorough assessment of the market share, production technology, market entry strategies, revenue forecasts, and so on. Further, the report will encompass the fundamental strategic activities such as product developments, mergers & acquisitions, launches, events, partnerships, collaborations, and so on. Apart from this, it will also present the new entrants contributing their part in the market growth.

The introduced study elucidates the key indexes of Market growth which contains a comprehensive analysis of CAGR development the value chain, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data will enable readers to know the qualitative growth parameters of their worldwide market.

Competitive Landscape

The PBT market report provides the most comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape prevailing in the PBT marketplace. A thorough discussion on the PBT market players’ business strategies enables the readers to fathom the product offerings of different market players, the market size of key players and competitive scenario in the PBT marketplace.

Key companies profiled in the PBT market report include BASF SE, Chang Chun Plastics, DSM Engineering Plastics, Lanxess AG, DuPont, SABIC, Mitsubishi Chemical, Polyplastics, Shinkong Synthetic Fibers, Celanese Corporation, Toray Industries, SipChem and others.

Manufacturers in the PBT marketplace are leveraging acquisition and production capacity expansion strategies. For instance, In December 2017, Celanese Corporation, a U.S. headquartered specialty materials company announced agreement signing to acquire Omni Plastics and its subsidiaries which includes the company distributor Resinal de Mexico.

With the acquisition, Celanese is planning to integrate Omni Plastic’s thermoplastic compound portfolio which includes polybutylene terephthalate formulations. In 2018, Celanese also acquired India’s leading engineered thermoplastic compound provider Next Polymers Ltd. after sensing the lucrative opportunity in the country.

In the second quarter of 2018, Saudi International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem) announced the commencement of commercial operations of PBT plant in Jubail Industrial City, first in the Middle East. The PBT plant capacity is 63,000 mtpa and is said to be a crucial expansion step taken by Sipchem to ensure growth in the region.

In March 2018, LAXNESS, a leading provider of polyamide 6, polyamide 66 and PBT commissioned a new production line thermoplastic specialty compounds with capacity expansion by 10,000 metric tons/year in Krefeld-Uerdingen, Germany.

In March 2018, Polyplastics USA, a leading supplier of thermoplastic polymers announced a merger with TOPAS Advanced Polymers, Inc. The merger is aimed at expanding Polyplastics existing portfolio with TOPAS® compounds.

Definition

Polybutylene terephthalate or PBT is an engineering thermoplastic polymer. Chemically PBT is a saturated, semi-crystalline, molding-friendly and high molecular weight resin derived from butanediol and terephthalic acid acid or

About the Report

Fact.MR has compiled a new study on the PBT market and published a report titled, “PBT Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2027.” The PBT market report covers all the vital facets of the market including chemical industry landscape, PBT production data, PBT consumption trend and raw material landscape. The PBT market report also covers the market drivers, restraints, trends and opportunities that hold significant influence on the growth of the PBT market during the forecast 2018-2027.

Segmentation

The PBT market is carefully categorized into segments based on PBT production, consumption and end-user applications. The market structure thus derived includes PBT market segmentation based on applications and regional analysis.

Based on application, the PBT market is categorized into electrical & electronics, automotive, consumer appliances, industrial, extrusion and others. A thorough analysis of these applications across regions and their market size forecast in terms of value and volume are covered.

The PBT market structure also covers market analysis for key global regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ and MEA. Each region is studied for consumption of PBT across applications as well as in key countries. Thorough country-wise analysis as such delivers the most credible and go-to forecast of the PBT market.

Additional Questions Answered

In addition to the aforementioned insights, the PBT market report also covers all-inclusive insights of the PBT market wherein the discussion includes information that may address some of the bemusing questions of business professionals interested in PBT market.

What will be the market size of PBT in terms of value and volume in 2018?

Considering the extensive applications of PBT, in which application sales of polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) will be higher in 2018 and by the end of the forecast period?

What will be the consumption and production trend of PBT across key business regions?

Which region will register the highest demand for polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) in 2018 and by the end of the forecast?

Research Methodology

In this section of the PBT market report, an in-depth discussion on the methodology of research followed during the course of the PBT market study is covered. The section also includes a thoroughly elaborated primary and secondary research approaches followed during the PBT market study. The section also covers information regarding the sources used during primary and secondary research analysis of the PBT market.

Key Deliverables in the Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Study:

Market analysis for the global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market, with region-specific assessments and competition analysis on global and regional scales.

Market definition along with the identification of key drivers and restraints.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rising prospective opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale.

Extensively researched competitive landscape section with profiles of major companies along with their market share.

Identification and analysis of the macro and micro factors that affect the global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market on both global and regional scale.

A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information.

A wide-ranging knowledge and insights about the major players in this industry and the key strategies adopted by them to sustain and grow in the studied market.

Insights on the major countries/regions where this industry is growing and identify the regions that are still untapped.

