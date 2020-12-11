Textiles, with large surface area such as carpets, apparels, etc., under certain temperature and moisture conditions become vulnerable for microorganism growth. These microorganisms are not only harmful to human beings, causing various infections and diseases; but also lead to undesirable effects on textiles such as discoloration, odor and reduced strength of material. Antimicrobial chemicals help to control the growth of microorganisms in textiles as well as maintain their physical strength. Use of antimicrobial chemicals in textiles have been known from long times, but recent research and developments have brought superior antimicrobial chemicals in the market which can be used easily with high effectiveness in all application sectors, including, indoor, outdoor, apparels, technical, and industrial textiles.

Antimicrobial chemicals are used in textiles in two different stages, i.e., during the spinning and during the finishing of textile process. In order to decrease health risks associated with infections from microorganisms, textile manufacturers are increasingly using antimicrobial chemicals in their products. Owing to superior physical and biological characteristics that antimicrobial chemicals impart, textile manufacturers are also found to have been using them as their marketing strategy and the market for these chemicals in the textile industry is expected to increase at a significantly high CAGR over the forecast period (2016-2026).

Get Sample Copy Of This [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/12070

Market Dynamics

Hygienic textile materials, as a result of growing health awareness, are gaining popularity among consumers across the globe. Besides, consumption of antimicrobial textile in the wound care market is also increasing. In apparels such as socks, innerwear, etc., consumer preference for premium products with good antimicrobial properties is also developing, with high disposable income, population growth, and lifestyle changes being the key macroeconomic factors supporting the growth. The per capita consumption of natural and synthetic fibers has significantly increased and only a small fraction of textiles contain antimicrobial properties. Therefore, huge potential for antimicrobial chemicals’ market growth exist which can be capitalized by manufacturers.

A growing number of health awareness programs, development of hospitals and surgical labs create a substantial platform for the use of antimicrobial textiles. Recently developed smart textiles, used for health monitoring also utilizes hygienic and bacteria free textile materials. Increasing consumption of smart textile materials is further expected to push the demand for antimicrobial textile chemicals over the coming decade. Although textile chemicals have several advantages associated with them, however, striking out a balance between their efficacy and potential hazardous effects, remains a key challenge for manufacturers. In order to avoid such harmful effects and legal challenges associated with the conventional antimicrobial textile chemicals, organic and plant based chemicals are emerging as their alternatives in the market.

Long lastingness of antimicrobial chemicals in textiles remain another concern for manufacturers and special focus is given to maintain their chemical properties for over a long time, when exposed to varying outdoor and environmental conditions.

Request For [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/12070

Market Segmentation

Global antimicrobial textile chemicals market can be segmented on the basis of source, product type, application, and region.

On the basis of source, global antimicrobial textile chemicals market can be segmented as the following:

Natural

Synthetic

On the basis of product type, global antimicrobial textile chemicals market can be segmented into:

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

Triclosan

Metallic salts

Polybiguanides

Chitosan

Natural Polymers

Others

On the basis of application, global antimicrobial textile chemicals market can be segmented:

Apparels

Outdoor

Industrial

Home Furnishing

You Can Checkout This Complete [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/12070

Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of global antimicrobial textile chemicals Market include Goulston Technologies, Inc., Microban International, Ltd, Thomson Research Associates, Centro Chino Co., Ltd., H & R Johnson (India), Dow Microbial Control (The Dow Chemical Company), etc.

Explore Extensive Coverage of PMR`s

Chemicals and Nanomaterials Industry

About us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.

Contact us:

Merin John

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – [email protected]

Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com