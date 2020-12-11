Permanent Magnets Market share was valued at USD 20 billion in the year 2015 and is projected to surpass a revenue of USD 50 billion by the year 2024.

The worldwide Permanent Magnets Market to register a CAGR of 10% over the period of 2016–2024. Analysis of the report based on competitive landscape, evolving technologies, current business trends, key industry players, growth pattern, and demand projections by the year 2024. The report also includes an in-depth analysis of the market based on its segments and sub-segments.

The latest study provides an in-depth analysis of the market focusing on various market definitions, segmentations, sub-segmentations, products, as well as applications. The report further details of the competitive landscape – outlining the information about the prominent market players at the global as well as the regional level. The development strategies and anticipated growth tactics of the industry players are further highlighted in the study.

The report also contains a detailed overview of the present trends and the forecast growth pattern of the Permanent Magnets Market till the year 2024. The factors impacting the product penetration and demand such as technology implementation, innovations, etc. are also presented in a detailed manner.

Hitachi Metals Ltd., Jiangmen Magsource New Material Co. Ltd., Adams Magnetic Products Co., Arnold Magnetic Technologies, Anhui Earth-Panda Advance Magnetic Material Co. Ltd., Ningbo Yunsheng Co. Ltd., Daido Steel Co. Ltd., Molycorp Magnequench, Thomas & Skinner Inc., Vacuumschmelze GmbH & Co. KG, Electron Energy Corporation, Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group, Goudsmit Magnetics Group, TDK Corporation

Report Growth Drivers –

1 Rising automotive market

2 Global shift towards sustainable energy generation

3 Advancements in manufacturing technologies

The report overall depicts the potential opportunities for the Permanent Magnets Market till the year 2024 based on SWOT analysis, growth strategies by the major vendors prevalent in the current scenario, surveys highlighting the current as well as emerging trends, etc. The chief segmentation criteria for Permanent Magnets Market include product landscape, technology landscape, type landscape, end-use landscape, and application landscape. Each of these bifurcations presents a holistic overview of the market opportunities by analysing these parameters separately as well as entirely, thereby presenting forecast trends and growth potential of the Permanent Magnets Market till 2024.

Market Segmentation:

Report based on Product Segment

Ferrite, Neodymium [NdFeB], Samarium–Cobalt [SmCo], Aluminum–Nickel–Cobalt [AlNiCo]), By Application (Automotive, Electronics, Energy Generation

Key Reasons to Purchase the Market Report

The report elaborates on an in-depth evaluation of the market with respect to the product type segment, end-use segment, regional segment, and market opportunities till 2024 A detailed data review alongside the meta-analysis of the market – with respect to the global vendors as well as regions – until 2024 An in-depth understanding of the driving factors that will influence the market demand and preventive strengths in the market The report helps identify the latent growth opportunities of the market along with the CAGR forecast till 2024. The report will also help identify basic problems, solutions, and product developments to manipulate the progress threat.

