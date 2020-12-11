(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on “Vestibular Schwannoma – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030“.

DelveInsight’s “Vestibular Schwannoma – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030“ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Vestibular Schwannoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Vestibular Schwannoma market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the facts:

According to Delveinsight, the overall incidence of Vestibular Schwannoma was 1.09 per 100,000/year.

was 1.09 per 100,000/year. Sporadic Unilateral acoustic neuromas is more common than Bilateral acoustic neuromas.

According to Delveinsight, 13 people in every million are diagnosed each year with a vestibular schwannoma in the UK.

Request for Free Sample: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/vestibular-schwannoma-market

Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Vestibular Schwannoma, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Vestibular Schwannoma epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Vestibular Schwannoma are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Vestibular Schwannoma market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Vestibular Schwannoma market

Vestibular Schwannoma (also known as acoustic neuroma, acoustic neurinoma, or acoustic neurilemoma) is a benign, usually slow-growing tumor developed from the balance and hearing nerves supplying the inner ear. The tumor comes from an overproduction of Schwann cells that generally wrap around nerve fibers like onion skin to help support and insulate nerves.

It is classified as sporadic unilateral or hereditary bilateral. Sporadic Unilateral acoustic neuromas affect only one ear. It is the most common type of VS. This tumor may develop at any age. It most often happens between the ages of 30 and 60. Hereditary Bilateral acoustic neuromas: this type affects both ears and is inherited, and it is caused by a genetic problem called neurofibromatosis-2 (NF2).

The most common first symptom is hearing loss in the affected ear, which often goes unrecognized or is mistaken for a normal change of aging. Small tumors, which are typically limited to the bony canal, cause hearing loss in one ear, tinnitus (ringing in the ears), and unsteadiness or dizziness. As the tumor expands, hearing loss may worsen, facial weakness may occur, and balance problems (disequilibrium) may occur. Large tumors can compress the brainstem (causing imbalance) and the trigeminal nerve (causing facial numbness). As brainstem compression becomes severe, the fourth ventricle collapses, and hydrocephalus results, causing persistent headache and visual problems.

Neck or face radiation can lead to VS many years later. People who have a disease called neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2) are also at higher risk. NF2 can run in families.

Request for Free Sample: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/vestibular-schwannoma-market

Some of the Vestibular Schwannoma Companies Covered:

AstraZeneca

Takeda

And Many Others

Some of the Vestibular Schwannoma Drugs Covered:

Selumetinib

Brigatinib

And Many Others

Request for Free Sample: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/vestibular-schwannoma-market

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is the method of choice for identifying suspected VS, with contrast-enhanced T1-weighted scans considered to be the gold standard for the initial evaluation and postoperative assessment of recurrence or residual tumors. The MRI protocol should include standard T1-and T2-weighted sequences, diffusion-weighted imaging (DWI), and fluid-attenuated inversion recovery sequences (FLAIR). DWI imaging is useful to differentiate VS from arachnoid or epidermoid cyst. Additionally, Computed Tomography (CT) has a complementary role in the evaluation of VS. It provides useful pre-operative information about the surgical anatomy of the skull base, especially the petrous bone.

Table of Contents:

Key Insights Executive Summary of Vestibular Schwannoma Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Vestibular Schwannoma Vestibular Schwannoma Market Overview at a Glance Vestibular Schwannoma: Disease Background and Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Sign and Symptoms

5.3. Pathophysiology

5.4. Risk Factors

5.5. Diagnosis

Patient Journey Vestibular Schwannoma Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Vestibular Schwannoma Treatment Marketed Products

List to be continued in report

Emerging Therapies

List to be continued in report

Vestibular Schwannoma: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Vestibular Schwannoma KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

Request for Detailed TOC: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/vestibular-schwannoma-market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Life Science market research and business consulting company recognised for its off-the-shelf syndicated market research reports as well as customised solutions to firms in the healthcare sector.

Media Contact

Company Name: DelveInsight Business Research LLP

Contact Person: Ankit Nigam

Email: [email protected]

City: Albany

State: New York

Country: United States

Website: https://www.delveinsight.com/