Global PID Controller Market: Introduction

A PID controller is a feedback mechanism for a control loop, which calculates an error value as the difference between a set point and a calculated system parameter. PID stands for proportional–integral–derivative. PID controllers are primarily used for pressure control, temperature control, flow control, and motion control.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global PID Controller Market

The global PID controller market is expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period, owing to growing adoption of and technological innovations in PID controllers. Less power consumption and low costs associated with introduction of hybrid PID controllers are augmenting the demand for these controllers.

Increased usage of PID controllers in the food & beverages industry is expected to drive the global market for PID controllers during the forecast period

In addition to these factors, PID controllers gained more traction compared to programmable logic controller (PLC) systems due to their lower cost

Manufacturing facilities worldwide are increasingly using PID controllers to help in calculating the error value and provide actionable data points to improve the overall process efficiency. Increase in the efficiency helps lower energy consumption levels and improve the execution time of the system. This, in turn, reduces operating costs. This results in extensive use of PID controllers in end-user industries, which drives the global PID controller market.

A key factor that hampers the global PID controller market is the increasing demand for and adoption of PLC devices led by higher loop-processing capacity of PLC devices and multiple operational capability of an industrial facility. Thus, growing adoption of PLC devices limits the global PID controller market.

Temperature Controller Segment has Significant Growth Potential

Based on type, the global PID controller market can be divided into temperature controller, motion controller, flow controller, and pressure controller

Temperature controller is projected to be the dominating segment of the global market during the forecast period. In the oil & gas sector, temperature controllers are commonly used.

Increasing usage of PID temperature controllers in industries such as chemical and food & beverages is projected to be a major factor driving the temperature controller segment in the next few years

Markets in Europe and Middle East & Africa to Witness Considerable Growth

In terms of region, the global PID controller market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Middle East & Africa is expected to dominate the global PID controller market during the forecast period, owing to presence of a large number of manufacturers of PID controllers in the region

Growing usage of PID controllers in oil & gas, food & beverages, and mining industries and increasing preference for pressure transmitters are likely to drive the market in these regions between 2019 and 2027

The PID controller market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant rate throughout the forecast period, owing to continuous technological advancements, rising industrial automation, and rapidly growing semiconductor industry in the region

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market

The global PID controller market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

ABB Ltd.

Gefran

OMRON Corporation

Eurotherm (Schneider Electric)

Red Lion Controls, Inc.

Calex Electronics Limited

Durex Industries

Enfield Technologies

TOPTICA PHOTONICS

West Control Solutions

Global PID Controller Market: Research Scope

Global PID Controller Market, by Type

Temperature Controller

Flow Controller

Motion Controller

Pressure Controller

Global PID Controller Market, by End-use Industry

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Food & Beverages

Power

Others

Global PID Controller Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

