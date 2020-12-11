Global Pre-wired System Market – Introduction

A pre-wired system is a set of products used for accelerated connection of analog, discrete and I/O modules. The system acts as a substitute for screw terminal blocks, eliminating the need for a single-wire connection.

A pre-wired system consists of an inverter/charger, e-panel, battery monitoring kit, advanced remote control with display, input and output breaker, solar busbar, and surge protection devices

Various Benefits Offered by Pre-wired Systems to Drive Global Pre-wired System Market

Pre-wired systems offer various benefits such as ease of installation and reduction in cost and time. These systems are available in an assembled form. They are already tested by manufacturers and they can be directly be connected to a battery bank and a PV array (photovoltaic array).

Different Modes of Operation to Drive Global Pre-wired System Market

Pre-wired systems are available in different modes of operation such as grid-tied mode, meter zero mode, time-of-use mode, and smart load mode. The grid-tied mode sends power back to the utility, thereby reducing the electricity bill.

The meter zero mode zeros the electric bill, without the need for an additional smart meter

The time-of-use mode uses solar batteries to reduce usage of grid power

The smart load mode uses a programmable output for high-power off-grid loads to run during optimum solar energy conditions

Availability of different modes of operation of pre-wired systems is expected to promote growth of the global pre-wired system market in the near future

North America to Lead Global Pre-wired System Market

In terms of region, the global pre-wired system market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

North America is anticipated to hold a significant share of the global pre-wired system market during the forecast period. It is estimated to be followed by Europe, due to high demand for pre-wired systems in the region.

The pre-wired system market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace in the next few years, led by growth in the adoption of commercial and industrial applications in the region

The market in Middle East & Africa and South America is expected to expand at a moderate pace in the near future. Middle East & Africa and South America offer high growth potential to the pre-wired system market.

Key Players in Global Market

Prominent players operating in the global pre-wired system market are focusing on technological advancements and expansions to meet the rising demand for pre-wired systems worldwide. Key players operating in the global pre-wired system market are:

Schneider Electric

Rainbow Power Company Ltd

Outback Power Inc.

Hubbell

MidNite Solar Inc.

Alternative Energy Store Inc.

Global Pre-wired System Market – Segmentation

The global pre-wired system market can be segmented based on:

Type

End-use Industry

Global Pre-wired System Market, by Type

Based on type, the global pre-wired system market can be divided into:

AC-coupled

Battery Backup

Off-grid

Others

Global Pre-wired System Market, by Application

In terms of application, the global pre-wired system market can be classified into:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

