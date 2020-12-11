Freight Forwarding Market: Introduction

Freight forwarding is a business that organizes shipments for individuals or corporations to get goods from the manufacturer to a customer or a final point of distribution. Freight forwarders specialize in lowering costs and facilitating the logistics of transportation. In other words, a freight forwarder is responsible for transportation of goods from one destination to another. Such companies specialize in arranging the entire process for the shippers.

Get Sample Copy:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=76511

Key Drivers of the Global Freight Forwarding Market

Growth in international trade volumes is one of the major growth drivers of the freight forwarding market. Increasing number of trade agreements, especially among emerging economies is a key factor driving the growth of international trade. Additionally, a booming e-commerce market has helped in augmenting trade activities, thereby resulting in increasing growth of the freight forwarding market.

Furthermore, integrated services offered by freight forwarders is another key factor responsible for the growth of the freight forwarding market. Apart from transportation of cargo, freight forwarders also provide other integrated services such as packaging, insurance, and documentation. Thus, availability of a wide range of services have also resulted in propelling the growth of the freight forwarding market.

Technological advancement in freight forwarding anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the market

Of late, technological advancement in freight forwarding services have created immense efficiencies worldwide. One such technology is Internet of Things (IoT) that has reshaped the freight shipping industry. IoT enables the freight industry to effectively track shipments as well as condition of the shipments. Apart from IoT, advanced machine learning, and cloud based solutions etc. are some of the other key technologies that are being introduced to enhance freight shipping efficiency.

Asia Pacific Offers Growth Avenues for the Global Freight Forwarding Market

Geographically, the global freight forwarding market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA).

Countries in North America and Europe are home to some of the key global freight forwarding service providers. DHL, Kuehne + Nagel Inc. etc. are some of the key global players in North America and Europe.

Asia Pacific region on the other hand is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the next couple of years. Increasing industrialization, rising emerging economies, and adoption of online e-commerce portals are anticipated to be some of the prime reasons for the growth of the freight forwarding service market.

Other regions such as South America and Middle East & Africa have strong potential growth for the Freight Forwarding market.

Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=76511

Key Players Operating in the Global Market:

The global freight forwarding market is moderately fragmented with presence of many key global players coupled with presence of many regional freight forwarding service providers. A few of the key players operating in the global freight forwarding market includes:

DHL Supply Chain

Kuehne + Nagel Inc.

DB SCHENKER

Sinotrans India Private Limited.

DSV Panalpina A/S

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

Bolloré Logistics

CEVA Logistics

Global Freight Forwarding Market: Research Scope

Global Freight Forwarding Market, by Service Type

Freight Transportation

Warehousing

Documentation

Packaging

Insurance

Others (Value Added Services – Custom Clearance, Inventory Management etc.)

Global Freight Forwarding Market, by Mode of Transportation

Road

Waterways

Rail

Air

Global Freight Forwarding Market, by Logistics Model

First Party Logistics

Second Party Logistics

Third Party Logistics

Global Freight Forwarding Market, by Customer Type

B2C

B2B

Global Freight Forwarding Market, by Application

Industrial and Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Military

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverages

Others (Agro Commodities, Government and Public Utilities, & Fertilizer, Jewelry, etc.)

Global Freight Forwarding Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Request For Customization:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=76511

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Read Our Latest Press Release:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-pcie-switches-market-rising-adoption-in-military-and-defense-electronic-systems-to-drive-growth-states-tmr-301006461.html

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-high-strength-steel-hss-market-is-primarily-driven-by-increasing-demand-from-automotive-sector-market-valuation-to-rise-up-to-us41-3-billion-by-2027-tmr-301006472.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com