Automotive Electric Vehicle Power System: Introduction

The power system of an electric vehicle comprises of two components; the motor, which provides the power to the transmission system, and the controller that controls the application of the power including the speed of the vehicle.

The electric vehicle controller operates as an intermediate device between the batteries and the motor to control the electric vehicle‘s speed and acceleration, similar to the function of the carburetor in a gasoline-powered vehicle. The AC motor controller converts the battery’s direct current into alternating current and regulates the energy flow from the battery to the power system of an electric vehicle.

Key Drivers of Global Automotive Electric Vehicle Power System Market

Rise in fuel prices and population is a key factor that drives the electric vehicle market. Vehicle manufacturers are emphasizing on the development of electric vehicles, which in turn is estimated to boost the automotive electric vehicle power system market across the globe. Major regions including Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America are focused on the development of zero-emission and noise-free vehicles, which in turn is estimated to boost the automotive electric power system market across the globe.

Increase in pollution due to increase in vehicle traffic and exhaust gases is likely to be a major factor that fuels the demand for electric vehicles, which in turn is anticipated to boost the automotive electric power system market. Major countries are emphasizing on the development of pollution-free smart cities, and electric vehicles are expected to be a viable option to make cities and urban areas pollution free. Joint ventures between various organizations to build charging infrastructure across the globe are anticipated to boost the automotive electric vehicle power system market.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report

Europe and Asia Pacific to hold prominent share of global automotive electric vehicle power system market

Europe is projected to hold a major share of the global automotive electric vehicle power system market due to the high presence of automotive industries and enactment of stringent rules regarding emission norms in the region. Rise in demand for zero-emission vehicles across the region is estimated to boost the automotive electric vehicle power system market. Europe has presence of major original equipment manufacturers as well as Tier-1 suppliers, including Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, and Robert Bosch, who have major research and development facilities involving the powertrain system. This is estimated to propel the automotive electric vehicle power system market in Europe.

Followed by Europe, Asia Pacific is projected to account for a significant share of the automotive electric vehicle power system market, due to an increase in vehicle production and sale in the region. China has been the global leader in the sale of plug-in hybrid electric vehicle since 2015, which is projected to boost the automotive electric vehicle power system market in China.

Key Players Operating in Automotive Electric Vehicle Power System Market

The global automotive electric vehicle power system market is highly concentrated owing to the presence of top manufacturers. A few of the key players operating in the global automotive electric vehicle power system market are:

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Denso Corporation

Delphi Technologies

Mando Corporation

Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd

Mitsubishi Electric

Magna International Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Faurecia

For Right Perspective & Competitive Insights on Automotive Electric Vehicle Power System Market, Request for a Sample

Global Automotive Electric Vehicle Power System Market: Research Scope

Global Automotive Electric Vehicle Power System Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle Hatchback Sedan MPV SUV

Commercial vehicle Light Commercial Vehicle Heavy Commercial Vehicle



Global Automotive Electric Vehicle Power System Market, by Component

Motor Generator

High Voltage Battery

Controller

On Board Charger

Others (Auxiliary Power Unit)

Global Automotive Electric Vehicle Power System Market, by Operation

Automatic

Manual

Global Automotive Electric Vehicle Power System Market, by Electric Vehicle Type

Battery Electric Vehicle

Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Global Automotive Electric Vehicle Power System Market, by Power Supply Type

Series Hybrid Power System

Parallel Hybrid Power System

Series-Hybrid Power System

Global Automotive Electric Vehicle Power System Market, by Sales Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

Global Automotive Electric Vehicle Power System Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Read Our Latest Press Release:

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com