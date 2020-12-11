Automotive Lane deviation warning system: Introduction

The automotive lane deviation warning system alerts the driver that the vehicle is deviating from the lane. This system comprises a camera mounted on the rear view mirror that observes whether the vehicle deviates from the lane. If the vehicle deviates from the lane, the camera sends a signal to the sensor and the sensor alerts the driver through an audible warning, visual indication, or by vibrating the steering wheel of the vehicle. This helps the driver to rectify the vehicle deviation.

The most common lane deviation warning system is camera mounted, it captures the view of a certain distance of the road ahead. A straight or dotted line is indicated on the display and the driver is supposed to maintain position of the vehicle between the two lines. An automotive lane deviation warning system is estimated to help avoid vehicle crashes and major accidents.

Key drivers of automotive Lane deviation warning system market

Lane deviation accidents are a major type of vehicle accidents. According to US Federal highway administration, more than 50% of accidents are cause due to lane deviation. The number of accidents can be reduced by using various advanced safety features in vehicles including lane deviation system, line assist, and pedestrian protection system. These advanced safety features are expected to boost the automotive lane deviation warning system market and prevent accidents.

Rising road safety awareness among consumers combined with a substantial rise in adoption of advance drive assist system in vehicles is projected to fuel the automotive lane deviation warning system market. According to Bosch Pvt Ltd, up to 7% of all relevant accidents with fatalities and injuries can be reduced by using the lane deviation warning system. Vehicle manufacturers across the globe are trying to integrate advance safety systems in their vehicles, which in turn is estimated to fuel the automotive lane deviation warning system market.

For Right Perspective & Competitive Insights on Automotive Lane Deviation Warning System Market, Request for a Sample

Europe is expected to account for a notable share of the global automotive lane deviation warning system market due to the enactment of stringent rules regarding the installation of safety features in the vehicles in the region. Demand for installation of drive assistance system in vehicle is increasing, which in turn is estimated to boost the automotive lane deviation warning system market. Europe has presence of major original equipment manufacturers as well as tier-1 suppliers, including Robert Bosch, Continental AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen who have major research and development facilities for safety systems. This is estimated to propel the automotive lane deviation warning system market in Europe.

Following Europe, North America is also projected to account for a major share of the global automotive lane deviation warning system market due to an increase in road safety concerns in North America. Additionally Asia Pacific also accounts for a dominant share of the global automotive lane deviation warning system market owing to high rate of adoption of advance drive assistance systems in Japan, South Korea and China.

Key players operating in automotive lane deviation warning system market

The global automotive lane deviation warning system market is highly concentrated owing to the presence of top manufacturers. A few of the key players operating in the global automotive lane deviation warning system market are:

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Denso Corporation

Delphi Technologies

Valeo Inc.

Siemens AG

Autoliv Inc.

Intel Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

WABCO

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report

Global Automotive Lane Deviation Warning System Market: Research Scope

Global Automotive Lane Deviation Warning System Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle Hatchback Sedan MPV MUV SUV

Commercial vehicle Light Commercial Vehicle Heavy Commercial Vehicle



Global Automotive Lane Deviation Warning System Market, by Component

Sensors

Multi-Purpose Camera

Stereo Video Camera

Display

ECU

Global Automotive Lane Deviation Warning System Market, by Warning System

Audible Warning

Haptic Feedback Warning

Visual Feedback Warning

Global Automotive Lane Deviation Warning System Market, by Autonomous Type

Semi-autonomous Vehicle

Fully Autonomous Vehicle

Global Automotive Lane Deviation Warning System Market, by Electric Vehicle Type

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Global Automotive Lane Deviation Warning System Market, by Sales Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

Read Our Latest Press Release:

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com