Personal Air Cooler Market: Introduction
- Personal air coolers are mini portable coolers that are ideal for personal use. These devices help in creating a personal microclimate without invading the personal space of people nearby. The coolers are budget friendly table top devices that do not have installation cost and require very low maintenance.
- Personal air coolers cool the air by evaporating water, which makes it an efficient humidifier. Most personal air coolers perform the work of conditioner, humidifier, and purifier.
Key Drivers of the Global Personal Air Cooler Market
- Increasing disposable income worldwide is one of the key factors driving the growth of the personal air cooler market. Increasing disposable income has resulted in increasing purchasing power which in turn has led to the growth of smart air coolers. Such products have become a need based product with increasing purchasing power.
- Increasing demand for products that are energy efficient, have low power consumption, and are highly portable are prime reasons for the growth of the smart personal air cooler market. Rising hot weather conditions across the globe coupled with growing ergonomic designs for both residential and commercial use have resulted in the growth of the personal air cooler market.
- Furthermore, growth of online platforms such as e-commerce sites and third party websites have resulted in the growth of personal air coolers.
Technical Features Such as Limited Range Anticipated to Hamper the Growth of the Market
- Key technical features such as its limited cooling range, the need for water, and high noise levels are some of the key features anticipated to hamper the growth of the personal air cooler market. Manufacturers of personal air coolers are limited in the market owing to which technological advancement in such products is negligible. As such, the product is meant only for individual personal use, and is ineffective for large number of people. Hence, its usage is limited. All these factors are anticipated to hamper the growth of the personal air cooler market.
Asia Pacific Offers Growth Avenues for the Global Personal Air Cooler Market
- Geographically, the global personal air cooler market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA).
- Countries in North America and Europe are home to some of the key manufacturers of personal air coolers.
- Asia Pacific on the other hand is a prominent market owing to the presence of some of the key manufacturers of personal air coolers, especially in Southeast Asian countries.
- South America and Middle East & Africa have strong potential growth for the personal air cooler market.
Key Players Operating in the Global Market
The global personal air cooler market is highly fragmented with presence of many key global players along with presence of many regional personal air cooler market manufacturers. A few of the key players operating in the global personal air cooler market includes:
- Evapolar
- Future Home Group
- Thane IP Limited
- Ontel Products Corporation
- HoMedics USA LLC
- CoolAir
Global Personal Air Cooler Market: Research Scope
Global Personal Air Cooler Market, by Capacity
- Less than 500 ml
- Between 500 ml to 1000 ml
- Above 1000 ml
Global Personal Air Cooler Market, by Price Range
- Less than US$ 50
- Between US$ 50 to US$ 100
- Above US$ 100
Global Personal Air Cooler Market, by Application
- Residential
- Commercial
- Office
- Outdoor Recreation
- Others
Global Personal Air Cooler Market, by Distribution Channel
- Online
- Company Owned Sites
- E-commerce Sites
- Offline
- Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Other retail based stores
Global Personal Air Cooler Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
