Personal Air Cooler Market: Introduction

Personal air coolers are mini portable coolers that are ideal for personal use. These devices help in creating a personal microclimate without invading the personal space of people nearby. The coolers are budget friendly table top devices that do not have installation cost and require very low maintenance.

Personal air coolers cool the air by evaporating water, which makes it an efficient humidifier. Most personal air coolers perform the work of conditioner, humidifier, and purifier.

Key Drivers of the Global Personal Air Cooler Market

Increasing disposable income worldwide is one of the key factors driving the growth of the personal air cooler market. Increasing disposable income has resulted in increasing purchasing power which in turn has led to the growth of smart air coolers. Such products have become a need based product with increasing purchasing power.

Increasing demand for products that are energy efficient, have low power consumption, and are highly portable are prime reasons for the growth of the smart personal air cooler market. Rising hot weather conditions across the globe coupled with growing ergonomic designs for both residential and commercial use have resulted in the growth of the personal air cooler market.

Furthermore, growth of online platforms such as e-commerce sites and third party websites have resulted in the growth of personal air coolers.

For Right Perspective & Competitive Insights on Personal Air Cooler Market, Request for a Sample

Technical Features Such as Limited Range Anticipated to Hamper the Growth of the Market

Key technical features such as its limited cooling range, the need for water, and high noise levels are some of the key features anticipated to hamper the growth of the personal air cooler market. Manufacturers of personal air coolers are limited in the market owing to which technological advancement in such products is negligible. As such, the product is meant only for individual personal use, and is ineffective for large number of people. Hence, its usage is limited. All these factors are anticipated to hamper the growth of the personal air cooler market.

Asia Pacific Offers Growth Avenues for the Global Personal Air Cooler Market

Geographically, the global personal air cooler market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA).

Countries in North America and Europe are home to some of the key manufacturers of personal air coolers.

Asia Pacific on the other hand is a prominent market owing to the presence of some of the key manufacturers of personal air coolers, especially in Southeast Asian countries.

South America and Middle East & Africa have strong potential growth for the personal air cooler market.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

The global personal air cooler market is highly fragmented with presence of many key global players along with presence of many regional personal air cooler market manufacturers. A few of the key players operating in the global personal air cooler market includes:

Evapolar

Future Home Group

Thane IP Limited

Ontel Products Corporation

HoMedics USA LLC

CoolAir

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report

Global Personal Air Cooler Market: Research Scope

Global Personal Air Cooler Market, by Capacity

Less than 500 ml

Between 500 ml to 1000 ml

Above 1000 ml

Global Personal Air Cooler Market, by Price Range

Less than US$ 50

Between US$ 50 to US$ 100

Above US$ 100

Global Personal Air Cooler Market, by Application

Residential

Commercial Office Outdoor Recreation Others



Global Personal Air Cooler Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Company Owned Sites

E-commerce Sites

Offline

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Other retail based stores

Global Personal Air Cooler Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Read Our Latest Press Release:

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com