Global Trampoline Park Equipment Market – Introduction

Trampoline park equipment are majorly used by children and teenagers while undertaking physical activities. Nowadays, kids are less active, with decreasing levels of fitness seen over the past few years, probably due to increasing time spent in front of smartphones, televisions, and intake of high calorie fat diets. Trampoline parks provide a platform to youngsters to maintain their fitness levels. Rise in trend of indoor trampoline parks in tier one and tier two cities in developing countries across the globe is expected to increase the demand for trampoline park equipment in the coming years.

Rising awareness among individuals about the significance of physical activities in children and youngsters anticipated to drive the trampoline park equipment market

Rapid increase in awareness among individuals especially parents about the importance of physical activities in children and youngsters is projected to drive the trampoline park equipment market in the near future. Rising count of trampoline parks in emerging economies such as China, India, Japan, and various other parts of the globe are projected to create new opportunities for trampoline park equipment manufacturers. Various parts of the globe still have big untapped markets which need to be catered to by trampoline park equipment manufacturers.

Increasing number of trampoline parks in emerging economies an opportunity for trampoline park equipment manufacturers

Rapid increase in number of trampoline parks in emerging economies is projected to create significant opportunities for manufacturers and distributors of trampoline park equipment during the forecast period. Trampoline park equipment manufacturers are also offering attractive discounts and offers to drive the sale of trampoline park equipment. In Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa, demand for trampoline park equipment is projected to increase at a significant rate in the near future.

North America and Europe Hold Major Share of the Trampoline Park Equipment Market Globally

Geographically, the global trampoline park equipment market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA).

North America and Europe hold major share of the trampoline park equipment market across the globe. The market in North America and Europe is anticipated to expand at a moderate rate during the forecasted timeline. Increasing awareness about the significance of physical activities in kids and teenagers in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and other European countries is projected to drive the trampoline park equipment market in the near future.

Furthermore, the market in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa is estimated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecasted timeline. Rapid increase in number of trampoline parks in China, India, Japan, and other Southeast Asian countries is projected to surge the demand for trampoline park equipment in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Players Operating in the Trampoline Park Equipment Market

Prominent manufacturing companies are likely to face healthy competition during the forecasted timeline. Companies such as Best American, Cheer Amusement, Dreamland Playground Co. Ltd., and Multiplay International Ltd. are focusing on innovation of new equipment, and bringing new technology equipped springless trampolines into the marketplace to meet the demand for trampoline park equipment in different parts of the world. Manufacturers are investing in research & development to discover new designs and smart trampoline park equipment. Companies are also spreading awareness and conducting awareness drives to expand the market of trampoline park equipment in emerging economies. A few of the key players operating in the global trampoline park equipment market are:

Best American

Cheer Amusement

Dreamland Playground Co. Ltd.

ELI Play

Fun Spot Trampoline

Multiplay International Ltd

Sky Jumper

Soft Play, LLC

Vuly

WORLD PLAY SOLUTIONS

Global Trampoline Park Equipment Market – Research Scope

Global Trampoline Park Equipment Market, by Type

Ninja Warrior Courses

Trapeze and Swings

Zip Lines

Parkour Blocks

Free Climb

Foam Zones

Gymnastic Tumble Tracks

Others (Ropes Courses, Air Bags etc.)

Global Trampoline Park Equipment Market, by Age Group

Less than 5 Years

5 – 12 Years

12 Years & Above

Global Trampoline Park Equipment Market, by Application

Indoor

Outdoor

Global Trampoline Park Equipment Market, by End-user

Residential

Commercial

Global Trampoline Park Equipment Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



