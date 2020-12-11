Spinnaker Pole: Introduction

A spinnaker pole is a spar used in sailboats. A spinnaker pole helps control a variety of headsails.

The product also has usage in jibs and genoas. Light weight spinnaker poles are popularly known as whisker pole.

Key Drivers of the Global Spinnaker Pole Market

Rising cost of fossil fuel is driving sailboat manufacturers to invest in high quality spinnaker poles. It is specifically designed for sailing off the wind from a reaching course to a downwind.

Rising disposable income in developing countries such as China, India, Mexico, Brazil, and South Africa is driving consumers to spend on luxury tourism. Traveling companies are promoting sailboat tourism activities. A sail with spinnaker pole helps these companies to save fuel costs. These factors are expected to boost the sale of different types of spinnaker pole products in the coming years.

New Opportunities from the Increasing Trend of Owning a Personalized Boat

Rising number of high-net-worth individuals at the global level are driving the sales of personalized sailboats. These individuals prefer to purchase premium yachts for their leisure activities. Spinnaker pole is required in these sailboats, which is likely to create a new market avenue in the near future.

High Cost of Spinnaker Poles a Market Restraint

Spinnaker pole is a customized product. Most of the companies manufacture the product as per customer demand. It is not possible to manufacture spinnaker poles in mass volume. As a result, the average cost of spinnaker poles is high. This factor is expected to slow down the market growth.

Spinnaker Pole Market in Asia Pacific to Expand Significantly

North America is a prominent market for spinnaker poles globally, and the market in the region is estimated to maintain its dominance in the near future. Rising number of sailboats including dinghies and yachts in the U.S. and Canada are likely to create new growth opportunities for the spinnaker pole market.

Europe accounted for second largest share in the spinnaker pole market. European countries produce the maximum number of spinnaker poles and export it to other countries. Germany, France, and the Netherlands are key exporters of sailboats at the global level.

The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a rapid pace. Increasing consumer spending on traveling for luxury tourism and exclusive travel is driving companies to invest in yachts. This factor is projected to boost the sales of spinnaker poles in this region. Moreover, government subsidies are driving foreign companies to invest in Asia Pacific to gain a market share.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

The global spinnaker pole market is fragmented in nature. Large number of small and medium players are present in the spinnaker pole market. Companies are working on product innovation and development to consolidate their market share. Majority of the companies operate their market at the domestic level. However, some global players are working on merger and acquisition strategies to increase their market share in different geographical locations. Few of the key players operating in the global spinnaker pole market are listed below:

AG+ SPARS

Competition Composites

Allen Brothers

Axxon Composites

CST Composites

Forespar

Offshore Spars

Optiparts – Windesign

Hall Spars & rigging

Sparcraft

Z-Spars

Heol Composites

Southern Spars

Pauger Carbon

Selden Mast AB

Global Spinnaker Pole Market, by Product Type

Composite

Metal

Global Spinnaker Pole, by End-use

Professional

Amateur

Global Spinnaker Pole, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



