The global iron and steel casting market was valued at US$ 130 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 4% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled ‘Iron and Steel Casting Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.’

Request PDF Brochure :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=20456

The iron and steel casting process involves production of any object of desired shape and size by pouring or injecting molten iron and steel into a mold. Such products are manufactured on a large scale for a wide range of sectors such as oil & gas, agriculture, automotive, power generation, industrial units, and manufacturing machinery.

Explore Transparency Market Research’s award-winning coverage of the global Industry:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/increasing-focus-on-health-and-wellness-serving-as-significant-growth-boosting-factor-for-global-ursolic-acid-market-between-2020-and-2030-tmr-301150978.html

Market to be driven by growth of heavy industries such as construction, mining, and automotive

Growth of heavy industries such as automotive, mining, and construction is a major driver of the iron and steel casting market. Especially, rising demand from the construction industry is likely to propel the demand for iron and steel casting products in the near future. Construction equipment need to be sturdy, strong, and long-lasting. They need to incur low costs for maintenance and withstand varying pressures and different climatic conditions. This type of equipment also requires raw materials with excellent properties. Iron and steel are among the most commonly used raw materials in the manufacture of equipment for heavy industries such as power generation, manufacturing machinery, oil & gas, electricals, and industrial equipment. Traditionally, the mining industry has been an important end-user of iron and steel casting products. The industry is focused on reducing its operational costs. The low-maintenance and long-lasting nature of iron and steel casting products make them suitable for use in the mining industry. The automotive industry uses iron and steel casting products to offer sturdiness and strength to auto components and parts, so that they can withstand varying temperatures and possible vehicle accidents.

Buy Now :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=20456<ype=S

Medium degree of competition in the market

A large number of iron and steel casting companies operate in the market. These companies range from small and local manufacturers to medium-sized national-level companies and even, multinational companies. While large companies such as ArcelorMittal and Tata Steel account for a considerable share of the global market, the rest of the market is fragmented. The level of expertise of iron and steel casting companies is a significant factor affecting the competitive ability of market players. In terms of expertise and use of technology, multinational companies are better than small- and medium-sized companies. Some of the important companies in the market include Tata Steel Limited, Kobe Steel, Ltd., ArcelorMittal, Nucor Corporation, and Hitachi Metals Ltd.

Global Iron and Steel Casting Market, by Material

Gray Iron

Ductile Iron

Steel

Malleable Iron

Global Iron and Steel Casting Market, by Application

Automotive & Transport

Pipes & Fittings

Pumps & Valves

Machinery & Equipment

Others

About Us :

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.