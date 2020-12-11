Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market was valued at US$ 14.4 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019 to 2027.

Overview

In autoimmune disease body’s immune system attacks its own healthy cells. There are at least 80 types of autoimmune diseases. Autoimmune disease diagnostics include various tests such as antinuclear antibody test, autoantibody test, complete blood count, comprehensive metabolic panel, and urinalysis that aid in the diagnosis of autoimmune diseases

North America was the largest market for autoimmune disease diagnostics in 2018 due to increased awareness about advanced diagnostic techniques and increasing government initiatives. For instance, the American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association, Inc. (AARDA) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) initiated different programs for the development and advancement of autoimmune disease treatment and diagnosis in the U.S.

Asia Pacific is likely to be a highly lucrative market for autoimmune disease diagnostics and it is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Adoption of new and sophisticated technologies, advances in diagnostic technologies, and increasing partnership of governments with private players and clinical laboratories are likely to propel the growth of market during the forecast period. For instance, India-based SRL Diagnostics partnered with state governments to set up and operate 24 labs in large state-run hospitals in various districts.

Growing Awareness among People about Autoimmune Diseases and High Prevalence of Autoimmune Diseases across the World to Drive Market

Increasing awareness and knowledge about autoimmune diseases among patients and care-givers would significantly contribute to the growth of the autoimmune disease diagnostics market. Furthermore, governments across countries are taking various initiatives and organizing programs in order to create awareness among the people about autoimmune diseases. For instance, the American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association, Inc. (AARDA) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) initiated various programs for the development and advancement of autoimmune disease treatment and diagnosis in the U.S.

Rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases is likely to fuel the growth of the autoimmune disease diagnostics market. Therefore, consistent increase in the autoimmune patient population across the world has been identified as one of the major factors driving the autoimmune disease diagnostics market.

Autoantibody Test Segment to Dominate Market

Based on test type, the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market has been divided into antinuclear antibody test, autoantibody test, complete blood count (CBC), comprehensive metabolic panel, c-reactive protein (CRP) test, erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR), urinalysis and others.

Autoantibody test segment dominated the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market in 2018 and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Autoantibody tests are performed when a patient is suffering from chronic, progressive arthritic symptoms, fatigue, fever, and muscle weakness. Initially, antinuclear antibody (ANA) test is performed (a primary test to evaluate a person for autoimmune disorders) and is frequently followed up with other specific autoantibody tests such as anti-Sjögren’s syndrome A (anti-SSA/Ro), anti-double strand DNA (anti-dsDNA), anti-Sjögren’s syndrome B (anti-SSB/La), and anti-ribonucleic protein (anti-RNP), etc.

An article published by the American Association for Clinical Chemistry, stated that over 32 million people in the U.S. have autoantibodies, with antinuclear antibody the most prevalent and common type of antibodies present among women, older individuals, and African-Americans

Competitive Landscape

The global autoimmune disease diagnostics market is fragmented in terms of number of players. Key players in the global market include Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc. , bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La, Roche Ltd., Inova Diagnostics, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, SQI Diagnostics, Inc., Siemens Healthcare among others

