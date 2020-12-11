“Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Industry” Research Report provides future market assessment comprising; drivers, trends, opportunities, market forecasts, key data points, and competitive landscape for prominent players operating in the Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market.

UCC is the integration of various communication technologies with collaboration tools, such as real-time video conferencing, e-mails, instant messaging, and desktop sharing. UCC solutions enable enterprises in streamlining employee and customer interaction methods. They also facilitate easily accessible communication services for globally dispersed employees. A widespread global network of 4G connectivity and ongoing investments for early commercialization of 5G networks will contribute largely to the uptake of modern enterprise communication solutions.

The growing penetration of smartphones and large-scale investments by telecom players for modernizing communication network infrastructure are expected to facilitate the consistent growth of the market. Moreover, cloud-based UCC solutions remarkably decrease the overheads’ value spent on purchasing & installing hardware for effectual communication, thereby pushing the need for the overall UCC market in the coming few years.

The reports cover key developments in the Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

8×8 Inc,

ALE International

Avaya Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc

Genesys

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Microsoft

RingCentral, Inc

Star2Star Communications

Verizon

The “Global Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global Unified communication and collaboration (UCC) market is segmented on the basis of platform, deployment type, application. On the basis of platform, market is segmented as telephony, collaboration, unified messaging, conferencing, services and tools. On the basis of deployment Model, market is segmented as on-premise, cloud/UcaaS, hybrid. On the basis of applications, market is segmented as BFSI, healthcare, IT & telecom, public sector, retail.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

