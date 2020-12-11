(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on “Trigeminal Neuralgia – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030“

DelveInsight’s “Trigeminal Neuralgia – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030“ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Trigeminal Neuralgia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Trigeminal Neuralgia market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the Trigeminal Neuralgia facts:

As per the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), trigeminal neuralgia affects females slightly more often than males.

The exact incidence of trigeminal neuralgia is unknown, approximately 10,000–15,000 new cases occur each year in the United States.

The incidence of trigeminal neuralgia (TN) is 4.3 per 100,000 persons per year.

Scope of the Trigeminal Neuralgia Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Trigeminal Neuralgia, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Trigeminal Neuralgia epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Trigeminal Neuralgia are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Trigeminal Neuralgia market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Trigeminal Neuralgia market

Trigeminal Neuralgia (TN), also known as tic douloureux, is a chronic pain condition that affects the trigeminal or fifth cranial nerve, one of the most widely distributed nerves in the head. Trigeminal Neuralgia is a form of neuropathic pain (pain associated with nerve injury or nerve lesion).

Trigeminal neuralgia is categorized in two types: primary (idiopathic) or secondary. The typical or “classic” form of the disorder called Trigeminal Neuralgia 1 causes extreme, sporadic, sudden burning or shock-like facial pain that lasts anywhere from a few seconds to as long as two minutes per episode. These attacks can occur in quick succession, in volleys lasting as long as two hours. The “atypical” form of the disorder called Trigeminal Neuralgia 2 is characterized by constant aching, burning, stabbing pain of somewhat lower intensity than Type 1. Both forms of pain may occur in the same person, sometimes at the same time. The intensity of pain can be physically and mentally incapacitating.

Trigeminal Neuralgia occurs most often in people over age 50, although it can occur at any age, including infancy. The possibility of Trigeminal Neuralgia being caused by multiple sclerosis increases when it occurs in young adults. The incidence of new cases is approximately 12 per 100,000 people per year; the disorder is more common in women than in men.

Trigeminal Neuralgia is associated with a variety of conditions. Trigeminal Neuralgia can be caused by a blood vessel pressing on the trigeminal nerve as it exits the brain stem; this compression causes the wearing away or damage to the protective coating around the nerve (the myelin sheath). TN symptoms can also occur in people with multiple sclerosis, a disease that causes deterioration of the trigeminal nerve’s myelin sheath. Rarely, symptoms of Trigeminal Neuralgia may be caused by nerve compression from a tumor, or a tangle of arteries and veins called an arteriovenous malformation. Injury to the trigeminal nerve (perhaps the result of sinus surgery, oral surgery, stroke, or facial trauma) may also produce neuropathic facial pain.

Some of the Trigeminal Neuralgia companies covered:

Biogen

Biohaven Pharmaceuticals

Some of the Trigeminal Neuralgia Drugs covered:

Vixotrigine (BIIB074)

Rimegepant

Table of Contents:

Key Insights Executive Summary of Trigeminal Neuralgia Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Trigeminal Neuralgia Trigeminal Neuralgia: Market Overview at a Glance

4.1. Trigeminal Neuralgia Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2017

4.2. Trigeminal Neuralgia Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2030

Trigeminal Neuralgia: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Trigeminal Neuralgia Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Trigeminal Neuralgia Treatment Marketed Products

Emerging Therapies

Trigeminal Neuralgia: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Trigeminal Neuralgia KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

