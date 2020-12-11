A solar trash compactor is a smart device that is designed to compress waste by using solar photovoltaic systems. Additionally, it reads the fill level of a waste can in real time and activates automatic compaction of the waste, which can increase the trash bin capacity by up to 5–8 times. Besides this, the solar trash compactor runs on a battery, which can be charged by using a solar panel. The compaction mechanism of a battery lasts for about three to four weeks, depending on the usage pattern and compaction frequency.

Global Solar Trash Compactors Market: Key Drivers and Restraints

Solar trash compactors are used as a waste management option across the world so as to achieve cleaner and greener environment in view of new legislations related to waste collection systems. This, in turn, is expected to drive the global solar trash compactors market during the forecast period.

Local authorities and governments of developed as well as developing countries are focusing on proper disposal of garbage and waste piles to preserve human health as well as surroundings by using solar-powered trash cans. This is expected to drive the global solar trash compactors market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, manufacturers of solar trash compactors are moving toward state-of-the-art technologies, such as Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence, for collecting the waste in solar-powered trash bins. Market vendors are upgrading the sorting equipment by pairing solar trash compactors with cloud-based monitoring and data analytics platforms. This is one of the important factors boosting the demand for solar trash compactors.

High Costs Hindering Global Solar Trash Compactors Market

High initial costs of solar trash compactors is one of the key factors projected to hamper the global solar trash compactors market during the forecast period

Europe to Account for a Major Share of Global Solar Trash Compactors Market

In terms of region, the global solar trash compactors market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

Europe is anticipated to hold a major share of the global solar trash compactors market during the forecast period, due to risen adoption of smart solutions to manage waste in the region. Government initiatives and significant investments in solutions to maintain cleanliness in Europe are expected to drive the solar trash compactors market in the region during the forecast period.

The solar trash compactors market in North America is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, as the U.S. Federal Government continues to invest in solutions to maintain cleanliness and development of competent waste collection systems.

The solar trash compactors market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, due to rising awareness about maintaining clean surroundings and effective cleaning systems in the region

Key Players Operating in Global Solar Trash Compactors Market

A few local, regional, and international players operate in the global solar trash compactors market. Manufacturers of solar trash compactors have adopted the strategy of acquisitions as well as development of new products with advanced technologies such as robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), and real-time monitoring.