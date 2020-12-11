(Albany, NY) DelveInsight launched its new report on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030
DelveInsight’s “Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
- In the UK, 63% of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia cases were diagnosed in males, and 37% in females.
- Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia new cases in 2018 are 20,940, which is about one-quarter of the new cases of leukemia.
- Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia represents 22–30% of all leukemia cases with a worldwide incidence projected to be between <1 and 5.5 per 100,000 patients’.
- Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Epidemiology and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)
- Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.
- Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.
- Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia market.
Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) is a slow-growing cancer, which begins in lymphocytes in the bone marrow and extends into the blood. It can also spread to lymph nodes and organs such as the liver and spleen.
CLL develops when too many abnormal lymphocytes grow, crowding out normal blood cells, and making it difficult for the body to fight infection.
There are two general types of CLL based on whether the disease affects B cells or T cells.
- B-cell CLL. More than 95% of people with CLL have the B-cell type. Also, about 1% of people with B-cell leukemia have a type called B-cell prolymphocytic leukemia (PLL).
- T-cell prolymphocytic leukemia. The T-cell type of CLL is now called T-cell prolymphocytic leukemia. About 1% of people with CLL have the T-cell type.
“Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) is more common in males than in females.”
Key pharma players involved in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia market are:
- Acerta Pharma
- Beigene
- TG Therapeutics
- Invectys
- And Many others
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Drugs covered:
- Acalabrutinib
- Zanubrutinib
- Ublituximab
- And Many Others
Table of contents:
- Key Insights
- Executive Summary of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)
- Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)
- Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL): Market Overview at a Glance
4.1. Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2017
4.2. Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2030
- Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL): Disease Background and Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Sign and Symptoms
5.3. Pathophysiology
5.4. Risk Factors
5.5. Diagnosis
- Patient Journey
- Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Epidemiology and Patient Population
- Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
8.1. Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Treatment and Management
8.2. Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Treatment Algorithm
- Unmet Needs
- Key Endpoints of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Treatment
- Marketed Products
List to be continued in report
- Emerging Therapies
List to be continued in report
- Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL): Seven Major Market Analysis
- Attribute analysis
- 7MM: Market Outlook
- Access and Reimbursement Overview of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)
- KOL Views
- Market Drivers
- Market Barriers
- Appendix
20.1. Bibliography
20.2. Report Methodology
- DelveInsight Capabilities
- Disclaimer
