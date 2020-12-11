Loading ramp is an inclined plane which provides the pathway from the level of one surface to the other. It is generally used to load and unload materials from a container or vehicle. Also called yard ramp or dock leveler, bulky and heavy materials can easily be loaded with the help of a loading ramp. It helps to join two different levels of surfaces which is an efficient and convenient pathway between the surfaces. Growth of industrial manufacturing industries is expected to increase the demand for loading ramps in the near future.

Increase in Manufacturing of Industrial Heavy-Duty Components to Drive the Global Loading Ramp Market

Growth of the industrial manufacturing sector (manufacturing of heavy machineries, automobiles, and heavy electrical & electronics products) is expected to drive the usage of loading ramps which is likely to positively impact the loading ramp market. Loading and unloading of heavy materials is easier with a loading ramp. Loading ramps are used for commercial purposes near the doors of an aircraft, providing an easy pathway for passengers who are unable to use the staircase. Commercial loading ramps also help to safely load and unload pets into cars. Light-duty loading ramps are used in residences. Low cost operation, easy usage, and portability are the major factors expected to drive the global loading ramp market.

Rise in Technological Advancements to Create Better Opportunities for the Market

Loading ramps reduce the heavy manual lifting work. They are easy to use due to their portability. Loading ramps also known as loading dock ramps are a trending product in the docking equipment industry. Technologically advanced loading ramps such as electric ramps, and hydraulic ramps are projected to be extensively used in the industrial sector which is likely to create better opportunities for heavy duty loading ramps in various application areas such as automotive industry, and logistics and transportation industry. The growing penetration of aluminum & steel manufacturing companies, oil & gas industry, and construction industry is expected to drive the global loading ramp market during the forecast period.

North America to Lead the Global Loading Ramp Market

In terms of region, the global loading ramp market can be divided into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The North America loading ramp market country-level analysis includes Canada, the U.S., and Rest of North America. Europe includes the country-level analysis for U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. The South America region contains the analysis of the loading ramp market covering Brazil, and Rest of South America. Analysis and forecast of the loading ramp market in Asia Pacific features India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa covers the market analysis for GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

The market in North America is likely to witness maximum demand for loading ramps from 2019 to 2027 due to a significant industrial manufacturing sector.

Key Manufacturers Operating in the Market

Key manufacturers operating in the global loading ramp market are:

EXPRESSO Deutschland GmbH

Dura-ramp

Entrematic Group AB

WM Manufacturing Ltd.

Desol Associated Engineers

Handi-Ramp

Bluff Manufacturing