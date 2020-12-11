Cord Blood Banking Services Market – Scope of the Report

TMR’s report on the global cord blood banking services market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The report provides revenue of the global cord blood banking services market for the period 2017–2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global cord blood banking services market during the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global cord blood banking services market.

Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, company presentations, sales data, and trade associations. Analysts have employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomenon in the global Cord Blood Banking Services market.

High Incidence of Genetic Disorders and Increase in Government Funding are Likely to Drive the Market Growth: Key Drivers

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest report on the global cord blood banking services market for the historical period 2017–2018 and forecast period 2019–2027, high incidence of genetic disorders, increasing governments funding are projected to drive the global cord blood banking services market during the forecast period

According to the report, the global cord blood banking services market was valued at US$ 25.8 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2019 to 2027

Cord blood banking services are majorly used in the treatment of genetic disorders like cancer and others. High incidence of different type of cancer is likely to fuel the growth of cord blood banking services market. In recent year, the increase in number of patients with lymphoma, leukemia, immune conditions, and sarcoma in countries like U.S., China, India and European Countries. According to World Health Organization, around 509,590 new Non-Hodgkin lymphoma cases found in 2018 and 248,724 death occurred due to Non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Increasing number of people with cancer is fuel the demand for cord blood banking services.

Increasing government funding is another major factor for drive the growth of coed blood banking market during forecasted period. In 2019, National Institute of health invested 38 Mn fund for umbilical cord blood cell research.

Key Players of Cord Blood Banking Services Market Report:

Leading players operating in the global cord blood banking services market are

Global Cord Blood Corporation

California Cryobank Stem Cell Services LLC, Inc.

CBR Systems, Inc.

Cordlife Group Limited

Cryo-Cell International, Inc

Cryo-Save AG

Lifeforce Cryobanks

National Cord Blood Program

ViaCord, Inc.

Virgin Health Bank

