TMR’s report on the global dental implants market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The report provides revenue of the global dental implants market for the period 2017–2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global dental implants market during the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global dental implants market.

Global Dental Implants market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest report on the global dental implants market for the historical period 2017–2018 and forecast period 2019–2027, increasing incidence of dental caries, and rowing preference for dental implants over dental procedures are projected to drive the global dental implants market during the forecast period

According to the report, the global dental implants market was valued at US$ 4.08 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2027

Dental implants are artificial tooth roots made of materials such as titanium or zirconium that could be inserted into the jaw. They not only allow the replacement of the missing tooth for cosmetic and practical reasons, but also preserve the jaw structure by preventing bone resorption or atrophy. Compared to conventional fixed bridges or dentures, they require no grinding down of healthy neighboring teeth, do not cause discomfort when eating or speaking, and are long-lasting with a natural appearance.

The preference for dental implants as a treatment option over conventional devices such as crowns, bridges, or dentures is therefore unsurprising. Several people across the world have false teeth or bridges, but dental implants are a relatively new technology. However, a rapid uptake of these procedures is anticipated in the future.

Key Players of Dental Implants Market Report:

Leading players operating in the global dental implants market are: Straumann Holding AG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Henry Schein Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Danaher Corporation, 3M Health Care, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, AVINENT Implant System, S.L., Bicon, LLC,, Osstem Implant, CO., Ltd.

