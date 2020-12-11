(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on “Hypothalamic Obesity – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030“

DelveInsight’s “Hypothalamic Obesity – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030“ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Hypothalamic Obesity, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hypothalamic Obesity market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the facts:

According to DelveInsight, the total prevalent population of Hypothalamic Obesity (HO) in the 7MM reported to be 20,663 in 2017.

Among the 7MM, the US had the highest prevalent cases of Hypothalamic Obesity with 11,663 cases in 2017. Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest prevalent population of Hypothalamic Obesity with 1656 cases, followed by UK and the France.

Spain had the lowest Hypothalamic Obesity prevalent population of 972 in 2017.

As per our estimates, Japan had 2127 prevalent cases of Hypothalamic Obesity in 2017.

Scope of the reports:

The report covers the descriptive overview of Hypothalamic Obesity, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Hypothalamic Obesity epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Hypothalamic Obesity are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Hypothalamic Obesity market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Hypothalamic Obesity market

Hypothalamic obesity refers to obesity that is caused by physical or inborn damage to the hypothalamus. The hypothalamus is part of the brain that makes hormones that control specific body functions such as sleep, body temperature, and hunger. It also makes hormones that control other organs in the body, especially the pituitary gland.

The symptoms of hypothalamic obesity vary by the cause and include

Uncontrollable hunger

Rapid, excessive weight gain

Low metabolic rate.

If the pituitary gland is involved, symptoms may include small underdeveloped testes in males and delayed puberty. This condition most often occurs because of injury to the hypothalamus due to a tumor, swelling in the brain, brain surgery, or head trauma. The diagnosis is made by physical examination and review of the symptoms. There is no cure for hypothalamic obesity. Treatment involves a combination of surgery, medications, and nutritional and lifestyle counselling.

Some of the Hypothalamic Obesity Companies Covered:

Saniona

Amylin Pharmaceuticals

AstraZeneca

And Many Others

Hypothalamic Obesity Drugs Covered:

Tesomet

Exenatide

And Many Others

Table of Contents:

Key Insights Executive Summary of Hypothalamic Obesity Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Hypothalamic Obesity Hypothalamic Obesity: Market Overview at a Glance

4.1. Hypothalamic Obesity Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2017

4.2. Hypothalamic Obesity Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2030

Hypothalamic Obesity: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Hypothalamic Obesity Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Hypothalamic Obesity Treatment Marketed Products

Emerging Therapies

Hypothalamic Obesity: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Hypothalamic Obesity KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

