“Space Propulsion System Industry” Research Report provides future market assessment comprising; drivers, trends, opportunities, market forecasts, key data points, and competitive landscape for prominent players operating in the Space Propulsion System Market.

The global market for space propulsion systems is gaining widespread significance as commercial space companies and space agencies are growing their efforts to develop more powerful, less toxic and improved space propulsion systems in order to contribute to the substantial growth of the market for space propulsion systems. Different factors are driving the market, such as an increase in the number of space exploration missions, the demand for LEO-based services and the growing development of advanced electric propulsion technology. From 2018 to 2019, the space propulsion industry faced a small decline due to a drop space launches count figures. In the space industry, COVID-19 has also influenced import and export trade activities. The anticipated increase in space launches from 2021 and beyond would however, push the market for space propulsion. The space propulsion system market is has been consistently growing since the past years and is expected to boost in coming years.

Increase in the number of missions for space exploration and technological advancements in space propulsion is driving the growth of the space propulsion system market. However, issue related to strict government policies may restrain the growth of the space propulsion system market. Furthermore, the new project initiatives including expansions is further anticipated to create market opportunities for the space propulsion system market during the forecast period.

The reports cover key developments in the Space Propulsion System market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Space Propulsion System market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Space Propulsion System market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Accion Systems

Aerojet Rocketdyne

Airbus S.A.S.

ArianeGroup GmbH

BLUE ORIGIN

IHI AEROSPACE Co., Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Safran

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX)

The “Global Space Propulsion System Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Space Propulsion System market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Space Propulsion System market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Space Propulsion System market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global space propulsion system market is segmented on the basis of type, component and platform. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as chemical propulsion, non-chemical propulsion. Similarly, on the basis of component, the market is segmented as thrusters, propellant feed system, and nozzle. Further based on platform, market is segmented as satellite and Launch Vehicle.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Space Propulsion System market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Space Propulsion System Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Space Propulsion System market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Space Propulsion System market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

