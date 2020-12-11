Persistence Market Research published a report on the electric parking brake market. The report includes the global industry analysis 2014–2018 and opportunity assessment 2019–2029. The report studies the global electric parking brake market and offers an in-depth analysis for the next ten years. The report also covers forecast factors and macroeconomic factors that are anticipated to drive the growth of the global electric parking brake market. The report on the electric parking brake market also discusses latest trends and potential opportunities in the market across the value chain, along with restraints that are expected to hamper the growth of the market.

The global electric parking brake market was valued at ~ US$ 830 Mn in 2014, and is expected to exceed US$ 1.2 Bn by the end of 2019, and CAGR of ~ 12% between 2019 and 2029, and is estimated to reach a global value of ~ US$ 4.2 Bn by the end of 2029.

Electric Parking Brake Market Players Focus on Enhanced Fuel Economy

By product type, the global electric parking brake market is segmented into cable-pull systems and electric-hydraulic caliper systems. The electric parking brake market is expected to be prominent in the electric-hydraulic caliper system owing to the safer and more comfortable driving experience and enhanced safety of driver and vehicles. The cable-pull system is forecasted to have less share as compared to the electric-hydraulic caliper system.

Moreover, manufacturers of electric parking brakes are focusing on significant weight saving brake systems as compared to conventional parking brake systems, which supports enhanced fuel economy and reduced carbon emissions. The aforementioned factor is expected to increase the sales of electric parking brakes over the forecast period.

By vehicle type, the electric parking brake market is segmented into passenger vehicles, LCVs, and HCVs. The passenger vehicle segment is sub-segmented into compact vehicles, mid-sized vehicles, luxury vehicles, and SUVs. The luxury vehicles segment is expected to be prominent in the global electric parking brake market.

By sales channel, the global electric parking brake market is segmented into OEM and aftermarket. The OEM segment is projected to be prominent throughout the forecast period.

By region, the electric parking brake market report studies markets across several regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa. In these regions, East Asia and Europe are expected to grow with a predominant share in the global electric parking brake market over the forecast period. However, East Asia and Latin America are also representing healthy growth in the electric parking brake market.

Electric Parking Brakes Market: Key Participants

For an in-depth analysis, PMR has divided the market structure in two levels: tier 1 and tier 2. Tier 1 players are estimated to account for a ~55% share in the global market and generate ~US$ 680 Mn revenue through the sales of electric parking brakes across the world.

The global electric parking brake market is fragmented, owing to the presence of several manufacturers of electric parking brakes across the globe. Prominent players in the global electric parking brake market are focusing on the development of braking business, adopting business expansions, collaborations, and acquisition strategies to capture significant share of the global market.

In April 2019 , Continental AG developed the brake system namely MK C1 electrohydraulic brake-by-wire, which reduced CO2 emission by around 5 g/km on average as compared to a conventional non-brake-by-wire hybrid brake system.

, Continental AG developed the brake system namely MK C1 electrohydraulic brake-by-wire, which reduced CO2 emission by around on average as compared to a conventional non-brake-by-wire hybrid brake system. In March 2018 , Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. became a shareholder in Toyota Motor Corporation’s new company, Toyota Research Institute-Advanced Development, Inc. (TRI-AD), to develop autonomous technologies consisting of vehicle controllers responsible for acceleration, braking, and steering based on artificial intelligence.

, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. became a shareholder in Toyota Motor Corporation’s new company, Toyota Research Institute-Advanced Development, Inc. (TRI-AD), to develop autonomous technologies consisting of vehicle controllers responsible for acceleration, braking, and steering based on artificial intelligence. In June 2018, Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd. developed new construction brake caliper based on the construction of AD-Type disc brake (floating type disc brake) that has been modified extensively to meet specific requirements for automobiles that use electric power sources.

Some of the key players involved in the manufacturing of the global electric parking brakes are,

Hyundai Mobis

SKF Group

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Brembo S.p.A.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Shougang Group Co., Ltd.

