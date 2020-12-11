The global Additive Manufacturing and Materials report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global Additive Manufacturing and Materials report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.
The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.
The global Additive Manufacturing and Materials market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.
The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.
The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.
Additive Manufacturing and Materials Breakdown Data by Type
Plastics Material
Ceramics Material
Metals Material
Others
Additive Manufacturing and Materials Breakdown Data by Application
Aerospace Industry
Automotive Industry
Healthcare and Dental
Government and Defense
Others
Based on the regional and country-level analysis, the Additive Manufacturing and Materials market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The following players are covered in this report:
Stratasys
3D Systems
Arcam Group
Renishaw
ExOne
Optomec
SLM Solutions
EnvisionTEC
VoxelJet AG
Sciaky
EOS e-Manufacturing Solutions
Mcor Technologies
Materialise NV
Major Points of Table Of Content:
Global Additive Manufacturing and Materials Market Research Report 2020-2027
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Additive Manufacturing and Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.2.2 Plastics Material
1.2.3 Ceramics Material
1.2.4 Metals Material
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Additive Manufacturing and Materials Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.3.2 Aerospace Industry
1.3.3 Automotive Industry
1.3.4 Healthcare and Dental
1.3.5 Government and Defense
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Additive Manufacturing and Materials Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Global Additive Manufacturing and Materials Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Additive Manufacturing and Materials Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Additive Manufacturing and Materials Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Additive Manufacturing and Materials Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Additive Manufacturing and Materials Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Additive Manufacturing and Materials Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Additive Manufacturing and Materials Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Additive Manufacturing and Materials Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Additive Manufacturing and Materials Revenue
3.4 Global Additive Manufacturing and Materials Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Additive Manufacturing and Materials Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Additive Manufacturing and Materials Revenue in 2019
3.5 Key Players Additive Manufacturing and Materials Area Served
3.6 Key Players Additive Manufacturing and Materials Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Additive Manufacturing and Materials Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Additive Manufacturing and Materials Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Additive Manufacturing and Materials Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Additive Manufacturing and Materials Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
5 Additive Manufacturing and Materials Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Additive Manufacturing and Materials Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Additive Manufacturing and Materials Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Additive Manufacturing and Materials Market Size (2015-2026)
6.2 North America Additive Manufacturing and Materials Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 North America Additive Manufacturing and Materials Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Additive Manufacturing and Materials Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
6.4.1 United States
6.4.2 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Additive Manufacturing and Materials Market Size (2015-2026)
7.2 Europe Additive Manufacturing and Materials Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Additive Manufacturing and Materials Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Additive Manufacturing and Materials Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
7.4.1 Germany
7.4.2 France
7.4.3 U.K.
7.4.4 Italy
7.4.5 Russia
7.4.6 Nordic
7.4.7 Rest of Europe
8 China
8.1 China Additive Manufacturing and Materials Market Size (2015-2026)
8.2 China Additive Manufacturing and Materials Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Additive Manufacturing and Materials Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
8.4 China Additive Manufacturing and Materials Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 South Korea
8.4.4 Southeast Asia
8.4.5 India
8.4.6 Australia
8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific
9 Japan
9.1 Japan Additive Manufacturing and Materials Market Size (2015-2026)
9.2 Japan Additive Manufacturing and Materials Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Additive Manufacturing and Materials Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Additive Manufacturing and Materials Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
9.4.1 Mexico
9.4.2 Brazil
10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Additive Manufacturing and Materials Market Size (2015-2026)
10.2 Southeast Asia Additive Manufacturing and Materials Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Additive Manufacturing and Materials Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Additive Manufacturing and Materials Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
10.4.1 Turkey
10.4.2 Saudi Arabia
10.4.3 UAE
10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11Key Players Profiles
11.1 Stratasys
11.1.1 Stratasys Company Details
11.1.2 Stratasys Business Overview
11.1.3 Stratasys Additive Manufacturing and Materials Introduction
11.1.4 Stratasys Revenue in Additive Manufacturing and Materials Business (2015-2020))
11.1.5 Stratasys Recent Development
11.2 3D Systems
11.2.1 3D Systems Company Details
11.2.2 3D Systems Business Overview
11.2.3 3D Systems Additive Manufacturing and Materials Introduction
11.2.4 3D Systems Revenue in Additive Manufacturing and Materials Business (2015-2020)
11.2.5 3D Systems Recent Development
11.3 Arcam Group
11.3.1 Arcam Group Company Details
11.3.2 Arcam Group Business Overview
11.3.3 Arcam Group Additive Manufacturing and Materials Introduction
11.3.4 Arcam Group Revenue in Additive Manufacturing and Materials Business (2015-2020)
11.3.5 Arcam Group Recent Development
11.4 Renishaw
11.4.1 Renishaw Company Details
11.4.2 Renishaw Business Overview
11.4.3 Renishaw Additive Manufacturing and Materials Introduction
11.4.4 Renishaw Revenue in Additive Manufacturing and Materials Business (2015-2020)
11.4.5 Renishaw Recent Development
11.5 ExOne
11.5.1 ExOne Company Details
11.5.2 ExOne Business Overview
11.5.3 ExOne Additive Manufacturing and Materials Introduction
11.5.4 ExOne Revenue in Additive Manufacturing and Materials Business (2015-2020)
11.5.5 ExOne Recent Development
11.6 Optomec
11.6.1 Optomec Company Details
11.6.2 Optomec Business Overview
11.6.3 Optomec Additive Manufacturing and Materials Introduction
11.6.4 Optomec Revenue in Additive Manufacturing and Materials Business (2015-2020)
11.6.5 Optomec Recent Development
11.7 SLM Solutions
11.7.1 SLM Solutions Company Details
11.7.2 SLM Solutions Business Overview
11.7.3 SLM Solutions Additive Manufacturing and Materials Introduction
11.7.4 SLM Solutions Revenue in Additive Manufacturing and Materials Business (2015-2020)
11.7.5 SLM Solutions Recent Development
11.8 EnvisionTEC
11.8.1 EnvisionTEC Company Details
11.8.2 EnvisionTEC Business Overview
11.8.3 EnvisionTEC Additive Manufacturing and Materials Introduction
11.8.4 EnvisionTEC Revenue in Additive Manufacturing and Materials Business (2015-2020)
11.8.5 EnvisionTEC Recent Development
11.9 VoxelJet AG
11.9.1 VoxelJet AG Company Details
11.9.2 VoxelJet AG Business Overview
11.9.3 VoxelJet AG Additive Manufacturing and Materials Introduction
11.9.4 VoxelJet AG Revenue in Additive Manufacturing and Materials Business (2015-2020)
11.9.5 VoxelJet AG Recent Development
11.10 Sciaky
11.10.1 Sciaky Company Details
11.10.2 Sciaky Business Overview
11.10.3 Sciaky Additive Manufacturing and Materials Introduction
11.10.4 Sciaky Revenue in Additive Manufacturing and Materials Business (2015-2020)
11.10.5 Sciaky Recent Development
11.11 EOS e-Manufacturing Solutions
10.11.1 EOS e-Manufacturing Solutions Company Details
10.11.2 EOS e-Manufacturing Solutions Business Overview
10.11.3 EOS e-Manufacturing Solutions Additive Manufacturing and Materials Introduction
10.11.4 EOS e-Manufacturing Solutions Revenue in Additive Manufacturing and Materials Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 EOS e-Manufacturing Solutions Recent Development
11.12 Mcor Technologies
10.12.1 Mcor Technologies Company Details
10.12.2 Mcor Technologies Business Overview
10.12.3 Mcor Technologies Additive Manufacturing and Materials Introduction
10.12.4 Mcor Technologies Revenue in Additive Manufacturing and Materials Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Mcor Technologies Recent Development
11.13 Materialise NV
10.13.1 Materialise NV Company Details
10.13.2 Materialise NV Business Overview
10.13.3 Materialise NV Additive Manufacturing and Materials Introduction
10.13.4 Materialise NV Revenue in Additive Manufacturing and Materials Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Materialise NV Recent Development
