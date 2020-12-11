Sandpaper consists of coated sheet of paper with abrasive materials glued on one side. It made of minerals such as aluminum oxide or garnet and has sharp points or edges. It is used to remove a material from one side to make a surface smoother or rougher such as painting, wood finishing and others. In addition, it has the application in transportation sector which is used to maintain and repair the body, interiors and accessories of an automobile. This wide range of applications is increasing the market growth

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are 3M (United States),Saint-Gobain (France),Klingspor (Germany),Mirka (Finland),Hermes (France),Changzhou Kingcattle (China),Shandong Boss Abrasive (China),Keystone (United States),Ekamant (Sweden),Nihon Kenshi (Japan)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Silicon carbide-sandpaper, Aluminum oxide-sandpaper, Zirconia alumina-sandpaper, Ceramic alumina oxide-sandpaper, Others), Application (Wood finishing, Metal polishing, Varnishing, Others), Industry vertical (Manufacturing, Construction, Automobile, Others), Distribution channel (Online, Offline)

Growth Drivers

Growing construction and manufacturing market is fueling the market

Applications of sandpaper in various industries

Restraints that are major highlights:

Availability of alternative products for smoothening the surfaces

Opportunities

Increasing disposable income in developing economies

Increasing demand for passenger and commercial vehicle

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

