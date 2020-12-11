Since the Automobile industry has shown numerous technological advancements as well as automation in the existing motorcycles. In addition to this, the number of governments across the globe has stringent government regulations regarding vehicle and driver safety. These advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) help drivers in better controlling their vehicles and avoids accidents. It also reduces the stress of the driver and provides comfort. Moreover, due to continues technological advancements the Motorcycle ADAS market will show significant business growth in the forecasted period.

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Continental Ag [Germany],Delphi Automotive PLC [United States],Robert Bosch Gmbh [Germany],BMW Motorrad (Germany),Honda Motor Company (Japan),Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A. (Italy),Garmin Ltd.

(United States),ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany),Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. [Japan],Autoliv Inc [Sweden],Denso Corporation [Japan],Valeo [France]

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Traction Control System (TCS), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Others), Application (Aftermarket, OEMs), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

Market Influencing Trends:

IoT as well as Artificial Intelligence Enabled Advanced Driving Assistance Systems

Growing Use of Technically Trustworthy and Reliable Sensors

Growth Drivers

These Systems enable Risk-Free Driving with Reduced Stress

Favorable Government Legislations for Driving Safety

Challenges that Market May Face:

Lack of Skilled ADAS System Developers

Threat of Substitutes

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

