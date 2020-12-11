A thermistor is available in two types depending upon their temperature coefficient. For instance, resistance increases if temperature rises then the thermistor is called as NTC thermistor and the resistance decreases if the temperature rises then the thermistor is called PTC thermistors. Thermistors are made up by using ceramic or polymer, unlike pure metals. High demand for temperature sensors across all the verticals and increasing demand for thermistor due to its smaller size and durability are the main key drivers for the market. Additionally, high demand for the lightweight commercial vehicle due to low of the vehicles have been supplementing the growth of the market. However, availability of alternative for thermistor and limitation of thermistor such as self-heating, not suitable for large temperature ranges have been limiting the market. Moreover, continuously increasing demand from consumer electronics and high investment in R&D activities by manufacturers can create a big opportunity for the market in the coming years.

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Thermistor’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Panasonic (Japan),Vishay Intertechnology (United States),Amphenol Advanced Sensors (United States),AVX Corporation (United States),Littelfuse (United States),TE Connectivity Ltd (Switzerland),Murata Manufacturing (Japan),NIC Components Corp. (United States),NXP Semiconductors (Netherland)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC), Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC)), Application (Circuit Protection, Motor Drives, Power Supplies, Converters, Inrush Current Limiter Device, Heat-sink, Other), End User Industry (Automotive, Chemical and Petrochemical, Oil and Gas, Energy and Power, Industrial, Food and Beverages, Healthcare, Other), Material (Ceramic, Polymer)

Market Influencing Trends:

Rapidly Growing Automotive Industry and High Demand for Light Weight Commercial Vehicle Supplementing the Market

Can Act as Alternative for Fuse and Other Electronic Sensors & Devices

Growth Drivers

High Demand for Temperature Sensors across all the verticals

Increasing Demand for Thermistor due to its Smaller Size and Durability

Challenges that Market May Face:

A thermistor is Not Suitable for High-Temperature Range and Self Heating

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

The major players operating in the thermistor market such as Panasonic, Vishay Intertechnology, Amphenol Advanced Sensors, AVX Corporation, Littelfuse, TE Connectivity Ltd, and Maxim Integrated Products, among others. The market is dominated by these players, hence the market is consolidated. Thus, market concentration will be high.

